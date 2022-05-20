Gushers to launch limited-edition sneakers with 'splash patch' on the side: How to track the 90s shoes in ComplexLand revealed

Gushers are launching shoes that come with actual Gurshers liquid inside. The footwear is perfect 90s nostalgia for everyone who remembers the liquid-filled candies.

The candy company will launch limited-edition sneakers for fans in the Metaverse. Players who find the shoe in the virtual world will have a chance to own it in real life.

Gushers sneakers are as colorful as the original candies

The candy company is set to give its fans the treat of a lifetime. A pair of sneakers designed after the juice-centered treats will drop at ComplexLand, a shopping game inside Metaverse.

Players will have to take part in the "Sole Quest" between May 25 to 27, where their main task will be to find a special code. Those who successfully find the hidden codes will get a digital Gushers sneaker for their in-game avatar. Winners will also have a chance to win the same sneakers in real life.

Stephanie Lensing, brand experience manager at General Mills, said about the event:

"We wanted to give fans a new way to express themselves and their creativity with a sneaker that only Gushers could inspire."

Closeup of the details on the sneakers (Image via Gushers)

The shoes are hand-designed by the Italy-based design studio RAL7000STUDIO. By imitating a rainbow of colors, the footwear will come with cool-looking features.

A colorful gem mold filled with candy liquid on both sides of the shoes A removable and transparent splash patch, also filled with the candy liquid that gets attached to shoes over laces A rainbow-colored outsole A bottom sole featuring the Gushers logo on the right foot and the words “Let Your Sole Out” on the left

While talking about the design, Marco Simonetti, designer and co-founder of RAL7000STUDIO, said:

"Our mission at RAL7000STUDIO is to push the design boundaries within footwear, so we were really excited about this partnership with Gushers and the opportunity to further explore our own design possibilities."

He also added:

"We were inspired by the iconic aesthetic of the brand – so creative and colorful. Together, we used new design techniques to replicate the iconic gush and developed custom colors on beautiful Italian leathers to create the shoe. It’s been exciting to see the final sneaker come to life and to take the (candy company) beyond a snack to a lifestyle."

What is ComplexLand?

ComplexLand is a video game where the main activity is shopping and interacting with other players. Fortnite's Travis Scott concert inspired the concept.

It was first held in December 2020, when the world had most of its meetups and festivals online. The company's website describes the event as:

"The Jam 3-partnered experience runs from Dec. 7-11 and is perhaps best summarized as a free, open-world virtual destination that—like the in-person ComplexCon events of years past—brings together the increasingly complementary worlds of music, fashion, food, tech, and more."

Players can create their unique avatars with unique outfits from popular brands. They also chase down new item drops like clothing, shoes, and other accessories. Additionally, lucky visitors also get a chance to own the things they acquire on the digital platform.

