Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's upcoming true crime thriller film Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation will premiere on the channel on Saturday, February 4, 2023. It tells the story of the controversial religious leader Gwen Shamblin and chronicles the various complex facets of her life. Check out an excerpt from Lifetime's official synopsis of the movie:

''As the founder of the Tennessee-based Remnant Fellowship Church and the Weigh Down Workshop – a massively successful Christian-based diet program that preached the virtue of a slim waist and the power of prayer for weight loss – Gwen Shamblin Lara was a rare woman to lead a Southern megachurch.''

The description further states:

''As her church grew across the nation, so did her iron-fisted grip as its leader—accumulating power and money, while creating a larger-than-life public persona with dramatically teased and towering hair.''

The synopsis concludes:

''At the peak of her power and influence, Gwen demanded that church members alienate themselves from anyone who was not a member, banished those that became overweight, threatened legal action against dissenters, and advocated for strict punishment of those who failed to follow church tenets.''

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation stars Jennifer Grey in the lead role, along with various others essaying pivotal supporting characters. It is directed by John L'Ecuyer and written by Richard Blaney and Gregory Small.

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation cast list: Jennifer Grey and others promise to deliver riveting performances

1) Jennifer Grey as Gwen Shamblin

Jennifer Grey portrays the lead role of Gwen Shamblin in Lifetime's Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. The film explores the mysterious and complicated aspects of Shamblin's life, and Grey looks phenomenal as the charismatic religious leader in the film's sneak peek.

Apart from Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, Jennifer Grey has starred in several popular and critically acclaimed movies and shows like Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Murder in Mississippi, and Red Oaks, to name a few.

2) Karen Cliche as Natasha

Karen Cliche dons the role of Natasha in the new Lifetime thriller film. Not many other details about her character are revealed at this point, but viewers can expect her to play a significant role in the movie.

Karen Cliche is a noted actress who's appeared in Galentine's Day Nightmare, The Black Widow Killer, Turkey Drop, and many more.

3) Connor McMahon as Brandon Hannah

Actor Connor McMahon essays the character of Brandon Hannah in Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. More details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps. Connor McMahon's other notable acting credits include Hotel for the Holidays, Ice Road Killer, Let's Get Merried, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars several others in key supporting/minor roles:

Brittany Drisdelle as Adrienne

Carlo Mestroni as Natasha's lawyer

Karine Dion as Tammy

Adam LeBlanc as Josh Kitt

Teneisha Collins as Carmen

The film's sneak peek doesn't reveal any major spoilers but brilliantly sets the film's tone whilst also providing a peek into Gwen Shamblin's mysterious mindset. Fans can expect a gripping, character-driven drama.

Don't forget to catch Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation on Lifetime on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes