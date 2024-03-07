Hailey Bieber seemingly slams rumors about marriage problems with Justin Bieber after father's prayer request 

After a lot of speculation surrounding Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's relationship and alleged divorce, the former has finally spoken up, claiming that all the speculation comes from the “land of delusion…”.

Incidentally, the one to spark the flames of the rumor was none other than Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, who shared a post on social media requesting prayers for his daughter and son-in-law.

Fans were concerned after Baldwin’s statement, and ever since then, rumors have been afloat that all is not well in the Bieber marriage, with many even speculating a divorce.

"Made out of thin air": Hailey Bieber shuts down rumors about her and Justin Bieber with an Instagram story

The Rhode founder broke her silence on the rumors and constant speculation surrounding her and Justin with an Instagram story, where she wrote:

“Just FYI, the stories and constant “blind items” I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion… So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re all false xx sorry to spoil it.”

As per E! Online, speculation started after Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, shared a video of Justin Bieber singing two devotional songs, I Could Sing of Your Love Forever by Delirious? and Hillsong Worship, on his feed on February 26. Marx then urged people to pray for the couple's well-being, writing:

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."

It must be noted that at the time of writing, this video could not be located in Marx's profile.

However, back when it was reportedly posted, Stephen Baldwin shared it on his Instagram stories, accidentally starting a chain reaction of talk and speculation regarding the status of Hailey and Justin's marriage.

Following his story, a number of “blinds” went viral on TikTok, claiming that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's relationship has reached rock bottom and that the couple is on the verge of officially ending things. Some also suggested that Stephen Baldwin's request for prayers may be for Justin Bieber's health.

Finally, it appears that Hailey Bieber has been forced to lay rumors to rest once and for all.

This is not the first time the couple has faced undue attention following their marriage. As one of the most visible celebrity couples, Justin and Hailey Bieber have frequently been the target of intense media attention and conjecture, right from the start of their relationship.

Hailey Bieber has also been on the receiving end of criticism from fans of Selena Gomez, aka Selenators, who consider her the reason behind Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's well-documented breakup. There was a fair share of speculation that the pop star was dating both Selena and Hailey at the same time.

In reality, the pop star had moved on with the supermodel less than two months after calling quits on his on-and-off-again relationship with Gomez. Hailey had firmly shut down these rumors in a 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan, saying

"When him and I started hanging out... hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship at any point. It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship, I was raised better than that."

She continued:

"This is so crazy I've literally never talked about this ever [...] As a woman I would never want to get into a relationship with someone, get engaged to them, and think in the back of my mind 'I wonder if that was really closed for you' and I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together is because it was very much completely closed, and that was respectful for me."

In 2023, Hailey Bieber allegedly received a number of death threats, following which she reportedly contacted Selena Gomez, who then asked her fans to seemingly back off. The two then went on to pose for viral photos at the Oscars after-party, setting the internet ablaze.

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been married for over 5 years at this point. The two tied the knot in 2018.