Hallmark's A Pinch of Portugal cast list explored

A Pinch of Portugal is the latest addition to Hallmark's long and promising list of romantic dramas. The brand-new movie makes its arrival exclusively on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Nicole Baxter has served as the writer of the movie, while Clare Niederpruem has acted as the director. The new romantic movie has been produced by Charles Cooper.

As per the Hallmark Channel, the official synopsis for A Pinch of Portugal reads as follows:

"When a celebrity chef walks off his show, prep cook Anna must step into the spotlight and make the show her own, with help from her cameraman and Portuguese location scout."

The lead cast list for the Hallmark movie includes Luke Mitchell, Heather Hemmens and Amy Louise Pemberton, among others. Without further delay, let's jump right in and take a closer look at the lead cast members of A Pinch of Portugal.

Luke Mitchell and Heather Hemmens to play pivotal roles in A Pinch of Portugal

1) Heather Hemmens as Anna

The well-known American director, producer, and actress Heather Hemmens will be seen playing the lead role of Anna in the new Hallmark movie.

Hemmens is best known for her portrayal of the character Ashley in Rise of the Zombies, Marcie Holmes in If Loving You Is Wrong, Maria DeLuca in Roswell, New Mexico, Melody Prescott in Yellowstone, and Stacy Collins in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Hemmens has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies, including Love, Take Two, Road to the Altar, Caribbean Summer, Christmas in My Heart, Complicity, Perils of an Active Mind, The Candy Shop, and a few others.

The actress has also been a part of several other notable TV series, entailing The Haves and the Have Nots, The Vampire Diaries, Grey's Anatomy, CSI: Miami, Reckless, Hellcats, Without a Trace, and several others.

2) Luke Mitchell as Russ

The renowned Australian model and actor Luke Mitchell plays the lead role of Russ in Hallmark's A Pinch of Portugal.

Mitchell is best known for portraying the characters Captain John "Abe" Abraham in The Code, Cormac Barnes in Big Sky, Danny Cooper in The Republic of Sarah, Romeo Smith in Home and Away, Will Benjamin in H2O: Just Add Water and John Young in The Tomorrow People,

Luke Mitchell has also been a part of a few other well-known TV series, including Neighbours, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Legacies, Blindspot, and Members Only.

The Australian actor has also been a part of several notable movies, including Performance Anxiety, 7 Minutes, Mothers and Daughters, Black Water: Abyss and Without Remorse.

3) Amy Louise Pemberton as Hope

The highly acclaimed British actress Amy Louise Pemberton will be seen portraying the significant character Hope in the new Hallmark romantic-drama movie, A Pinch of Portugal.

Pemberton is best known for playing the role of Gideon in Legends of Tomorrow, Lucy in Storage 24, Fetching in The Laundromat, Sadie Carr in The Commander: Blacklight, Fiona / Florence Nightingale in Doc McStuffins and MI6 Agent Gemma Franklin in Scorpion.

The British actress has also been a part of a few other well-known movies and short films, such as What are the Chances, Doomsday, Kaufman's Game, Azure, among others.

The actress has also been a part of several other TV series, including The Basil Brush Show, My Parents Are Aliens, Casualty, Doctors, Odd One In and a few others.

Other actors on the cast list include Johnna Dias-Watson, Duarte Gomes, Michael Monicatti, Eric Geynes, André Gago, Darren Day, Martina Laird, and a few others.

Don't forget to watch A Pinch of Portugal, which airs on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes