The Blessing Bracelet cast list: Suits star Amanda Schull and others star in HMM movie

The Blessing Bracelet is a brand-new addition to the promising list of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The upcoming movie is all set to arrive on the channel this Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 7 pm. ET/PT. Patrick Ziegler, Michael Grimm, and Teresa Thome have served as writers for the movie, while Michael Robison has acted as the director.

The official synopsis for The Blessing Bracelet, given by Hallmark's press release, reads as follows:

"Dawn Spencer (Schull) approaches the Easter holiday trying to balance being a single parent while working to get out of the debt left behind by her ex-husband. Feeling overwhelmed, Dawn unearths a bracelet she made years earlier and stored away. She created it using four beads with the intention of using each one as a reminder to count the blessings in her life."

The synopsis further states:

"As Dawn begins to focus on the good, her faith is renewed, and her life takes a positive turn. Thanks to the support of Dawn’s church community and the encouragement by Ben (Marks), who recently came into her life, the blessing bracelet helps take her down a path she never could have imagined."

Amanda Schull, William MacDonald, and others star in The Blessing Bracelet

Amanda Schull as Dawn Spencer

Highly renowned professional ballet dancer and actor Amanda Schull is all set to play the lead role of Dawn Spencer in The Blessing Bracelet.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of characters Katrina Bennett in Suits, Meredith Sorenson in Pretty Little Liars, Sara Evans/Katie Ryan in One Tree Hill, Dr. Cassandra Railly in 12 Monkeys, Anita Colby in J. Edgar and Elizabeth Mackey in Mao's Last Dancer.

Amanda Schull has also been a significant part of several other movies and TV shows, including Devil's Gate, I Am Wrath, Center Stage, Sorority Wars, Two and a Half Men, Bones, The Mentalist, Hunt for the Labyrinth Killer, Murder in the First, 9-1-1: Lone Star and more.

Carlo Marks as Ben

Highly talented actor Carlo Marks will be seen portraying the pivotal character Ben in the upcoming movie on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

The actor is best known for playing the roles of Travis in A Kismet Christmas, David Peck in Chesapeake Shores, Derek in Moonlight in Vermont, Ian Thomas in Pretty Little Liars, Spencer in The Haunting of Sorority Row, Cillian in The 100 and Noah in Love in Store.

Carlo Marks has also been a pivotal part of several other TV series and movies entailing Sleepwalking in Suburbia, The Flash, The Bone of a Whale, Hailey Dean Mystery, Crossroads, Smallville, Revenge of the Boarding School Dropouts, To Be Fat Like Me and more.

William MacDonald as Chuck Spencer

A still from William MacDonald (Image Via IMDb)

Critically acclaimed theater artist, actor, and producer William MacDonald is all set to portray the character Chuck Spencer in the new Hallmark movie, The Blessing Bracelet.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Principal Featherhead in Riverdale, Henry in The Night Agent, Mr. Stanford in There's Someone Inside Your House, Gene Huskk in The Flash, Bob Cravens in The Good Doctor, and Gary Holden in Travelers.

Over his long career, William MacDonald has also been a significant part of several other series and movies including Mount Pleasant, The Obsession, Absolute Zero, The Colt, Personal Effects, Human Cargo, The Delicate Art of Parking, The Snow Walker, Dead Like Me and many more.

Other actors on the cast list for the new movie include Morgana Wyllie as Jordana, Alison Wandzura as Cassie Masters, Eileen Pedde as Mary Spencer, Lindsay Gibson as Sandra, and several others.

Don't forget to watch The Blessing Bracelet, which will air on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 7 pm ET/PT, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Poll : 0 votes