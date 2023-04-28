Hallmark's Hearts in the Game cast list and characters explored

The upcoming Hallmark romantic comedy flick, Hearts in the Game, is all set to air on the channel on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The movie centers around a publicist who has to work with a prominent MLB pitcher and her former high school sweetheart.

Her goal is to help him regain his form after he froze during a high-profile game. This prompts the two to introspect about their past as they form a new bond. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Hallmark Channel:

''Hazel Miller is a top publicist in New York City looking to build her empire. Diego Vasquez is a top MLB pitcher who froze during Game 7 of the World Series. He also happens to be the guy who shattered Hazel’s heart in high school.''

The description further states,

''When Hazel is tasked with spinning Diego’s image, it might be her biggest challenge professionally, and personally, as she takes him back to their hometown in Ohio to deal with what they've both left behind.''

Hearts in the Game stars Erin Cahill and Marco Grazzini in the lead roles, along with various others playing important supporting characters. It is helmed by Stacey Harding from a screenplay penned by Shelby Blake Bartelstein.

Hallmark's Hearts in the Game cast list: Erin Cahill and others to feature in a new romantic comedy

1) Erin Cahill as Hazel

Erin Cahill plays the lead role of Hazel in Hallmark's Hearts in the Game. Hazel is a young, lively woman who loves her job, but her new task is to work with her ex-boyfriend, a popular MLB pitcher. Their equation forms the crux of the story.

Cahill looks charming in the film's trailer, portraying her character's inherent charm and liveliness with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the movie. Apart from Hearts in the Game, she's known for her performances in numerous other films like Every Time a Bell Rings, Christmas Bedtime Stories, Love on the Road, and Love Stories in Sunflower Valley, to name a few.

2) Marco Grazzini as Diego Vasquez

Marco Grazzini essays the character of Diego in the new romantic comedy film. He's a highly talented MLB pitcher who seems to have lost his Midas touch and is struggling to make a comeback. He then works with a publicist with whom he was in a relationship.

Grazzini looks charming and charismatic in the trailer, promising to deliver an impressive performance in the movie. His other acting credits include Designing Christmas, Lonestar Christmas, Virgin River, and many more.

3) Sarah Smyth as Karlee

Sarah Smyth dons the role of Karlee in Hearts in the Game. Apart from that, more details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect her to play a key role in the story.

Sarah Smyth has previously appeared in Hailey Dean Mysteries: A Prescription for Murder, Bad Times at the El Royale, and many more.

Apart from Sarah Smyth, Erin Cahill, and Marco Grazzini, the movie also stars several others including Todd Thomson and Jason Fernandez.

Don't forget to catch Hearts in the Game on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes