Halo season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Halo Season 2 Episode 3 is titled "Visegrad" and is set to drop on February 15, 2024. It promises to be thrilling as John and his squad embark on a risky mission in episode 3. Hidden secrets will be unearthed, and the team will dive deeper into their mysterious world.

The recent escape of Laera, Kwan, and Kessler adds excitement to the last two episodes. The surprise appearance of the Covenant Elites makes things even more intense. The Spartan program, now being under James Ackerson's leadership, makes the story complex.

The characters in Halo Season 2 Episode 3 will face challenges that test their strength and courage and brings out deeper ideas in the series. It will take viewers on an adventure filled with bravery and sacrifice.

When and at what time will Halo season 2 episode 3 be out?

The third episode of Halo season 2, called "Visegrad," will be dropping on Paramount+ on Thursday, February 15, 2024. Viewers will need a Paramount+ subscription to catch the episode.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PT) 12:00 AM (Midnight) Mountain Time (MT) 1:00 AM Central Time (CT) 2:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) 3:00 AM Atlantic Time (AT) 4:00 AM British Summer Time (BST) 8:00 AM Central European Time (CET) 9:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET) 10:00 AM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) 1:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) 4:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) 5:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 7:00 PM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 9:00 PM

There will be many revelations in Halo season 2 episode 3 (Image via Paramount+)

In Halo season 2 episode 3, Ackerson will receive important info from Cortana and also learn about Lara Quan and Kessler's daring escape from Soren's crew. Meanwhile, Jon and the Silver Team will embark on a mission they were not supposed to.

What will Halo season 2 episode 3 be about?

In Episode 3, things are going to get chaotic as John and his crew, the Silver Team, go on a secret mission they weren't supposed to go on. Meanwhile, Laera, Kwan, and Kessler will find themselves in a dangerous situation.

As mentioned, they have to run away from Soren's rebellious crew. Cortana gives Ackerson some troubling information. This makes him realize that he needs to get ready for a possible attack.

Pablo Schreiber stars in Halo Sesaon 2 (Image via IMDb/Richard Knapp)

In this episode, Master Chief reveals that the Covenant is on Reach. As a result, a large number of people are in danger. Also, when the Silver Team gets to the Visegrad relay, they find something they weren't expecting — the burnt bodies of the Cobalt Team.

It's all chaotic, and John is struggling to figure out who he is as Master Chief and how it fits into his personal life. Meanwhile, Ackerson is worried about Riz, especially with everything going downhill.

Where to watch Halo Season 2 Episode 3?

Episode 3 will drop on February 15 (Image via Paramount+, Season 2 trailer thumbnail)

Watch Halo Season 2 Episode 3 on Paramount+. It will be ready to stream on Thursday, February 15, 2024. The episode will be available at 12 AM PT, 3 AM ET, and 8 AM GMT on that day. To watch it, you need a subscription to Paramount+.

They've got two plans to choose from:

Paramount+ Essential for $5.99 a month with ads

for $5.99 a month with ads Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99 a month, giving you ad-free streaming and access to SHOWTIME shows.

Go to the Paramount+ website. Sign up for the plan you prefer to enjoy Episode 3 of Halo Season 2 and other content.

Final thoughts

Fans can't wait to see the action, surprises, and big reveals in this upcoming episode. Master Chief's battle against the Covenant has everyone eagerly waiting to find out what happens next. And there's more to look forward to than just his fight — secret missions with John and the Silver Team, and daring escape plans by Laera, Kwan, and Kessler.

Halo Season 2 Episode 3 is going to be a game-changer for fans. The universe will expand, and the stakes will be raised.

