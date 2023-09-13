Why was SEAL Team canceled? Season 7 status revealed

SEAL Team is one of the most loved military drama television series in the modern era. It debuted on September 27, 2017, on CBS and stayed on the network for a total of four seasons. The fourth season of the show struggled to match the ratings of seasons 1, 2, and 3 and was almost canceled. However, Paramount+ came to its rescue and revived it for seasons 5, 6 and 7.

Created by Benjamin Cavell, SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz as Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes a.k.a. Bravo 1/1B, Max Thieriot as Special Warfare Operator First Class Clay Spenser a.k.a. Bravo 6/6B, Neil Brown Jr. as Chief Warrant Officer 2 Raymond "Ray" Perry, formerly Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator, a.k.a. Mako 1 or Bravo 2/2B, Jessica Paré as Amanda "Mandy" Ellis and several others.

SEAL Team on Paramount+: Everything to know about Season 7

SEAL Team was renewed for a seventh season on January 2023 at Paramount+, as reported by Variety. The upcoming season will be the third season of the show to be taken charge of by Paramount+ after CBS broadcasted seasons 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Upon its renewal, the chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, Tanya Giles said:

"We look forward to bringing ‘SEAL Team’ fans even more of the series’ poignant storylines and thrilling missions with the upcoming seventh season. The series continues to evolve and grow its audience. It is a great example of the types of programming that we see resonate with our subscribers."

Unfortunately, there is no information available about the upcoming season apart from the news of its renewal. However, it is expected that more information about its plot, cast, director, writers, etc. will be revealed in the upcoming months.

Season 6 of the show consisted of 10 episodes. It aired from September 18, 2022, to November 20, 2022. It was not the only show to make the jump from CBS to Paramount+. The supernatural drama, Evil, also moved to Paramount+ for Seasons 2, 3, and 4.

SEAL Team synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of SEAL Team reads:

"Failure isn't an option for the new Navy SEALs, and that kind of pressure can take a toll on the members of the special operations forces' most elite unit. This team trains, plans and executes some of the most dangerous, high-stakes missions and deploys for clandestine missions around the globe at a moment's notice."

It further states:

"While serving their country is a worthy and rewarding cause, it can put a strain on the SEALs and their families, causing the guys to look out for one another in the face of seemingly overwhelming odds, both on and off the job."

Executive Producers of SEAL Team are Benjamin Cavell, Ed Redlich, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Christopher Chulack, Spencer Hudnut, John Glenn, David Boreanaz, and Mark Owen.

Its producers are Dana Greenblatt, Tom Mularz, Mark Semos, Todd Lewis, Kate DiMento, and Chris Leanza. Its cinematography is helmed by Gonzalo Amat and J. Michael Muro and its official editor is Adam Wolfe.

Its production companies are Chulack Productions East 25 C, Timberman/Beverly Productions, John Glenn Entertainment, and CBS Studios. The show first premiered on September 27, 2017, with every episode spanning around 45-50 minutes.