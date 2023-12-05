Hank Williams Jr. 2024 U.S. tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more

Hank Williams Jr. is back with a new tour in 2024. On December 4, the singer took to his Instagram page to announce the upcoming U.S. tour, scheduled from April 5, 2024, to September 14, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will celebrate the singer's album, Family Tradition, released on April 17, 1979.

As per the announcement, the upcoming tour will feature supporting performances by musical acts Whiskey Myers, Neal McCoy, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Charley Crockett, among others.

Presale for the tour will be available from December 6, 2023, at 10 am local time. The presale can be accessed by registering for the singer's official fan club through his official website.

General tickets will be available starting December 8, 2023, at 10 am local time. Although the ticket prices have not been announced yet, one can purchase them via Live Nation or Ticketmaster once they become available.

All the dates and venues for Hank Williams Jr.'s 2024 U.S. tour

Hank Williams released his 29th studio album, Family Tradition, via Elektra Records on April 17, 1979. The album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Country Album Chart and at number 7 on the Canadian Country Album Chart.

Now, the singer is set to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the album with a U.S. tour, and he is bringing along several supporting guests with him. The full lineup of supporting artists for the tour is given below:

Whiskey Myers

Neal McCoy

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Charley Crockett

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Old Crow Medicine Show

The full list of dates and venues for Hank Williams Jr.'s 2024 U.S. tour is given below:

April 5, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama, at The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

April 20, 2024 – Bossier City, Louisiana, at Brookshire Grocery Arena

May 17, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 18, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live

June 7, 2024 – Hartford, Connecticut, at The XFINITY Theatre

June 8, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center

June 21, 2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

June 22, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 9, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion

August 10, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 23, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York, at Broadview Stage at SPAC

August 24, 2024 – Syracuse, New York, at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 14, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

A brief overview of Hank Williams Jr.'s music career

Hank Williams Jr. had his first chart breakthrough with his second studio album, Your Cheatin' Heart, released in October 1964. The gold-certified album peaked at number 16 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

In the 1970s, the singer had his most successful album, Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound, which was released in October 1979. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Country Album chart.

His next major success was with his first compilation album, Hank Williams Jr.'s Greatest Hits, released in September 1982. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Country Album chart.

Hank Williams Jr. released his third compilation album, Hank Williams Jr.'s Greatest Hits, Vol. 3, in February 1989. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard Country Album chart.