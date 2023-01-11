Hank Williams Jr Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Country music artist Hank Williams Jr. will hit the road in May this year. The 73-year-old singer will kick off his tour on May 12 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and conclude on August 26 in Gilford, New Hampshire. The 73-year-old artist will also make stops in Tampa, Cincinnati, and Irvine, among others, stops. The Old Crow Medicine Show, an Americana string band, will support Hank Williams Jr.

The artist released his most recent album, Rich White Honky Blues, which debuted on the Current Country, Americana/Folk, and Blues Albums charts. The album is a collection of blues covers, most of which are recorded in a single take by producer Dan Auerback from the Black Keys, and a band of blues musicians.

Hank Williams Jr Tour tickets will be available starting January 13

The presales for the Hank Williams Jr tour will begin on January 11 at 10.00 am CST. Several other presales, including the VIP Packages presale, Citi cardmember presale, and official platinum presale will start on January 11 at 10.00 am CST. Hank Williams Jr. Fan Club Presale and the Old Crow Medicine Show presale will begin on January 11 at 12.00 pm CST. Live Nation presale, local presale, and a UA presale will start on January 12 at 10.00 am CST.

Hank Williams, Jr. @HankJr Bocephus is hitting the road this year and bringing along some new rowdy friends. Join me, @crowmedicine and a few more friends this spring and summer. Pre-sale starts tomorrow, stay tuned for details. Bocephus is hitting the road this year and bringing along some new rowdy friends. Join me, @crowmedicine and a few more friends this spring and summer. Pre-sale starts tomorrow, stay tuned for details. https://t.co/jMKp4yhY90

The general on sale, including VIP tickets on sale as well as platinum tickets on sale, will begin on January 13 at 10.00 am CST via Ticketmaster.

Hank Williams Jr. 2023 Tour Dates:

May 12 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

May 13 — Orange Beach, Ala. at The Amphitheater at the Wharf

May 19 — Tampa, Fla. at Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 20 –- Alpharetta, Ga. at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 9 — Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

June 10 — Burgettstown, Penn. (Pittsburgh) at The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 16 — Maryland Heights, Mo. (St. Louis) at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 17 — Noblesville, Ind. (Indianapolis) at Ruoff Music Center

July 7 — Ridgefield, Wash. (Portland) at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 8 — Auburn, Wash. (Seattle) at White River Amphitheatre

July 14 — Nampa, Ida. (Boise) at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 21 — Irvine, Calif. at FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 22 — Murphys, Calif. at Ironstone Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 — Bangor, Me. at Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 — Gilford, N.H. at Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

Speaking to Taste of Country last year about the title of the album Rich White Honky Blues, Hanks noted that it was inspired by actor and comedian Redd Foxx.

"He sat down at the table and he started telling my mother how he knew and loved all of daddy's songs and his mother had them all.”

He further added:

“It just blew my mind ... It's something I never forgot and then when I wrote this song I thought about him on that show and, (impersonating) 'Lamont! Why you hanging out with all those old rich white honkies for? That's exactly where it came from, folks. It's love. It ain't nothing but pure love."

The album features 12 songs and was recorded live reprising classics from artists including Robert Johnson, Lightnin’ Hopkins, R.L. Burnside, and Muddy Waters, among others. It debuted at No. 1 on the Current Country, Americana/Folk, and Blues Albums charts.

