'Hanna' Season 3 ending explained: Hanna and Marissa put an end to UTRAX in season's finale

Hanna's third and final season went out with a bang and it's everything viewers wished for.

There's a new villain in town and he is all set aware of Hanna's strategies to bring UTRAX down. With Marissa and the team on her side, will Hanna be able to tackle Gordon and put an end to the sinister organization that ruined her life?

It's time to dissect and understand the ending of the third season of Prime Video's Hanna.

How does 'Hanna' Season 3 end?

The last ever episode of Prime Video's Hanna starts with the eponymous protagonist and Marissa in custody whereas Sandy is struggling and Teri is proving her alliance to Abbas. Marissa and Hanna are later taken to a location where the former's father could be found. Amid all of this, Hanna manages to kill the two guards.

It's showdown time between Hanna and Brianna, and in between all the fighting, Marissa manages to escape. On the other hand, Gordon realizes about their plan and understands that it was all done to see Max.

He then sends his men to kill Max but Marissa gets their first and disposes of them. The two manage to get Max to give them the encryption key but are too late as Brianna discovers them. As they make their escape, Brianna kills Max for providing help.

Teri, now having proven her allegiance, helps by creating a situation that allows herself and Marissa to drive away. Meanwhile, Hanna attacks one of the guards that were coming for Abbas, and takes their uniform.

Unfortunately, her plan didn't go the way it was supposed to as Gordon and Brianna found out about it. They knew that Hanna had stolen the identity of one of their men.

Now that the UTRAX are on alert mode and the guards are aware of Hanna's plan, she has to fake a gunshot to give them the false impression of being dead. Meanwhile, Sandy hands over her apartment keys to Jules and asks her to stay hidden.

The encryption key safely reaches Ethan. Meanwhile, Abbas accidentally sets off the alarm, directing Gordon's men towards him. However, thanks to Hanna's influence, he is saved and the two men are dead.

The episode is then brought to the beginning of Season 3 where dogs are tracking Hanna and Abbas, who are hiding in the ground but manage to escape.

The latter manages to reunite with Nadiya but is also found by Sandy who wishes to know where Hanna is. Amidst all of this, Hanna attacks Sandy as the latter threatens to shoot Nadiya.

However, Abbas gets shot in the leg. Thankfully, Jules saves the day by shooting Sandy, who falls off the cliff and into the lake.

Hanna can hear Gordon's men making their way towards them and they are soon surrounded. The latter immediately orders Hanna, Abbas and Nadiya's death but is questioned by Brianna.

Marissa comes in and shoots Brianna dead but is unfortunately shot by Gordon. Despite her deteriorating state, she still manages to shoot Gordon in the neck and watches him die before collapsing against the wall. Hanna finds Marissa and rushes to her but it's too late as she passes away.

The final season concludes with Hanna heading to Boston with a new passport after bidding farewell to Abbas and Nadiya. With that, season three of Hanna is over.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Hanna's third and final season is now streaming on Prime Video.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul