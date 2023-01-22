Happy Valley season 3 episode 4 release date, air time, plot, and more

After a long wait, the third season of Happy Valley is finally back, bringing our favorite Yorkshire police officer Catherine Cawood back to the small screen. After the huge success of the first two seasons, the third installment definitely has some really high expectations to live up to.

The third season follows Sergeant Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire, as she discovers the remains of a murder victim in a drained reservoir. The incident set off a series of unfortunate events that led her to Tommy, the father of her grandson Ryan, and her late daughter’s rapist.

Happy Valley season 3 premiered this year on New Year's Day at 4:30 pm EST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The show airs new episodes every week on Sunday at the same time on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Episode 4 will air this Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 4:30 pm EST.

What to expect from Happy Valley season 3 episode 4

The plot of episode 4

Richard Coles @RevRichardColes Some debate about the unsparing depiction of violence in #HappyValley . I think we need to know about the brutality of Tommy Lee Royce, for e.g., because if we don’t the fallen and restored Clare’s tender appeal to Catherine for his chance of redemption would not be so agonising. Some debate about the unsparing depiction of violence in #HappyValley. I think we need to know about the brutality of Tommy Lee Royce, for e.g., because if we don’t the fallen and restored Clare’s tender appeal to Catherine for his chance of redemption would not be so agonising. https://t.co/pYQxqbCBMR

The last episode of the BBC crime-drama series, which was a mid-season episode, saw Clare being confronted by Catherine. She also gave Ryan a choice between two options.

The episode also saw Faisal and Joanna coming up with a scheme, but all of a sudden things took an unexpected turn.

The upcoming episode will take up the story from here. The official synopsis of episode 4 reads:

"As Tommy’s big day approaches, Catherine becomes suspicious, and Ryan finds a new way to defy her."

The series will also be made available on fuboTV. Viewers can also watch Happy Valley by renting or purchasing it on iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and Amazon Instant Video.

Happy Valley will have six episodes. The first half of the season has already aired, and the show is gearing up for the final showdown.

The cast of Happy Valley season 3

The BBC drama stars Sarah Lancashire in the lead role as police sergeant Catherine Cawood, who lost her teenage daughter Becky to suicide. She's raising her grandson, Ryan, the son that Becky had from her rapist, Royce.

Other actors include Rhys Connah, who plays Ryan; Siobhan Finneran, who stars as Catherine's sister Clare Cartwright; and James Norton, who portrays the role of Tommy Lee Royce.

Con O’Neill plays Clare's boyfriend Neil, George Costigan plays Nevison Gallagher, Karl Davies appears as Daniel Cawood, Susan Lynch portrays Alison Garrs, Rick Warden plays Mike Taylor, Charlie Murphy plays Ann Gallagher, Derek Riddell portrays Richard Cawood, and Vincent Franklin appears as Andy Shepherd.

Guest stars for season 3 include Amit Shah, Mollie Winnard, and Mark Stanley. They will appear in pivotal roles that have not yet been disclosed.

More about Happy Valley season 3

According to producer Nicola Shindler, the third season of Happy Valley centers on Catherine's grandson Ryan, who was conceived by Catherine's daughter, who was raped by Royce. The official synopsis of the season is as follows:

“When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce. Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.”

The new episode of Happy Valley will air this Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 4:30 pm EST.

Poll : 0 votes