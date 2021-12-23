How did Jack Hedley die? Tributes pour in as 'For Your Eyes Only' and 'Lawrence of Arabia' star passes away at 92

Actor Jack Hedley passed away on December 11. He was 92 years old at the time of his death and The Times of London has stated that no funeral is being planned as per his request.

Jack was well-known for his powerful performances in movies and TV series and was born as Jack Snowdon Hawkins in 1929. He had 99 acting credits to date and his final appearance was in the drama mini-series, St. Paul, back in 2000.

Jack Hedley’s cause of death explored

David Brunt @David__Brunt RIP Jack Hedley



Lt. Col. John Preston, the senior Briish Officer in the BBC's Colditz.



Departure of a hero. RIP Jack HedleyLt. Col. John Preston, the senior Briish Officer in the BBC's Colditz.Departure of a hero. https://t.co/66hym09U5V

According to The Times of London, the Lawrence of Arabia star died as a result of a short illness. However, it is unknown if this was related to Covid-19 or something else.

An official statement is still awaited from Hedley’s family and it has not been revealed if the actor was at the home or was hospitalized at the time of his death. More details on his death are yet to be disclosed.

Journey of Jack Hedley in the film industry

Jack Hedley made several appearances on films and television (Image via chrismeredith41/Twitter)

Jack Hedley was a popular actor known for his appearances on films and television. He enrolled at the Royal Naval College in Darmouth and following his graduation, he served as a marine commando for eight years.

Hedley eventually became a lieutenant but had to discontinue his service after being shot twice in the leg. He then worked in his mother's business for 18 months and then auditioned for an acting course at RADA. He had a diploma towards the end of the course in 1957.

Hedley made his stage debut as Doctor Doolittle in Pygmalion and soon became a popular face on television. He started with military-themed action dramas and crime thrillers.

Hedley made his screen debut with a 13-minute documentary, A Life to be Lived, in 1950. The documentary was based on polio.

Hedley was known for his appearance in the 1962 historical drama film, Lawrence of Arabia. Although he had an uncredited role in the film as a reporter, he was still loved by the public.

Jack Hedley was also chosen to play an important role in the James Bond film, For Your Eyes Only, in 1981. He was seen as Sir Timothy Havelock, a marine archeologist from the British Secret Service.

Personal life

Hedley married thrice and his first marriage was to Jean Fraser in 1965. They met while shooting for The Very Edge in Ireland, where Hedley played the role of a detective and Fraser was an assistant to the producer. They divorced in 1984.

Hedley then married Elspeth in 1986 and they later divorced. After his separation from Elspeth, he tied the knot with Alex in 2001.

Twitter users pay tribute to Jack Hedley

Although Jack Hedley was not offered the major roles in films and TV series, his performances were always appreciated by everyone. The public and other well-known personalities paid tribute to Hedley when the news went viral on the internet.

Reuben Wakeman @toysofbond #JamesBond #ForYourEyesOnly Sad to hear of the passing of Jack Hedley at the age of 92. Jack played Sir Timothy Havelock in 1981’s For Your Eyes Only amongst many other roles. RIP #JackHedley Sad to hear of the passing of Jack Hedley at the age of 92. Jack played Sir Timothy Havelock in 1981’s For Your Eyes Only amongst many other roles. RIP #JackHedley #JamesBond #ForYourEyesOnly https://t.co/BQ2VWpZIKY

OnlyFoolsandHorsesPodcast @podonlyfools Sad to hear of the passing of the brilliant actor on TV & film Jack Hedley, who played the Duke of Maylebury in the episode Royal Flush.



I don’t care if your related to the Surrey Trotters, the Berkshire Trotters, or the Harlem bloody globe Trotters 😂🙈.



RIP Jack Hedley ❤️ Sad to hear of the passing of the brilliant actor on TV & film Jack Hedley, who played the Duke of Maylebury in the episode Royal Flush.I don’t care if your related to the Surrey Trotters, the Berkshire Trotters, or the Harlem bloody globe Trotters 😂🙈.RIP Jack Hedley ❤️ https://t.co/8kJZqZRJof

Tony Pollard @ProfTonyPollard RIP Jack Hedley, aka Lt Col. John Preston, Senior British Officer, Colditz. RIP Jack Hedley, aka Lt Col. John Preston, Senior British Officer, Colditz. https://t.co/E2qRaInqX9

Bobby Davro @BobbyDavro1 Sorry to hear of the passing of Jack Hedley. He was a wonderful actor and a charming man. Here is the Thunderbird sketch we did together back in the late 80's. RIP Jack and condolences to your family 💔 youtu.be/3c-XqDh61CE Sorry to hear of the passing of Jack Hedley. He was a wonderful actor and a charming man. Here is the Thunderbird sketch we did together back in the late 80's. RIP Jack and condolences to your family 💔 youtu.be/3c-XqDh61CE

Hammer Gothic @HammerGothic RIP actor Jack Hedley (28 October 1930-11 December 2021), star of the Hammer films The Scarlet Blade (1963), The Secret of Blood Island (1965) and The Anniversary (1968), as well as an episode of the Hammer TV series Journey to the Unknown (1968). RIP actor Jack Hedley (28 October 1930-11 December 2021), star of the Hammer films The Scarlet Blade (1963), The Secret of Blood Island (1965) and The Anniversary (1968), as well as an episode of the Hammer TV series Journey to the Unknown (1968). https://t.co/ALf9rNOVTG

AJP @UniversalEvent I doubt it will be mentioned amongst all his other work but at aged 10 I absolutely adored Jack Hedley in Who Pays the Ferryman. My later love of the Greek islands flowed from that show, as it made me want to visit where it was filmed. RIP I doubt it will be mentioned amongst all his other work but at aged 10 I absolutely adored Jack Hedley in Who Pays the Ferryman. My later love of the Greek islands flowed from that show, as it made me want to visit where it was filmed. RIP https://t.co/ENgUDpvyf1

Joe Ho Ho Scaramanga @ScaramangaJoe RIP Jack Hedley, who somehow managed to make a Bond movie, and the most notorious Lucio Fulci movie in the same year. RIP Jack Hedley, who somehow managed to make a Bond movie, and the most notorious Lucio Fulci movie in the same year. https://t.co/MW3LR8DAd0

John Matthews @UNDERCOVER_JM RIP Jack Hedley. 🙏😔 #OFAH #LordHenry I don't care if you are related to the Surrey Trotters, the Berkshire Trotters, or the Harlem bloody Globetrotters! RIP Jack Hedley. 🙏😔 #OFAH #LordHenry I don't care if you are related to the Surrey Trotters, the Berkshire Trotters, or the Harlem bloody Globetrotters!

Also Read Article Continues below

Hedley retired from acting in 2000 and is survived by his wife Alex and two sons from his first marriage, Jonathan and James.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan