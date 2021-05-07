HappyBirthdayMrBeast: Internet showers MrBeast with birthday wishes as YouTuber turns 23

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has officially turned 23 amid extensive fanfare online.

One of the most popular YouTubers in the world at the moment, MrBeast's birthday proved to be a rather joyous occasion on Twitter, with scores of fans from across the globe taking to the social media platform to share wholesome birthday wishes.

From highlighting his monumental achievements over the past year to heaping praise on his benevolent persona, Twitter was abuzz with a slew of birthday messages.

Twitter unites to wish MrBeast on his birthday

Over the course of his highly successful career so far, the friendly-neighborhood philanthropist/content creator has charmed his way to the top of the YouTube ladder, courtesy of a seamless blend of zany stunts and wholesome, charitable endeavors.

Be it in the form of exorbitant giveaways or ridiculously fun challenges, MrBeast seems to have successfully devised a winning formula in terms of churning out wholesome content that seldom fails to win hearts online.

And the #streamys Creator of the Year is... @MrBeastYT! A HUGE congratulations! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/r1LAPzpzPh — Streamy Awards (@streamys) December 13, 2020

Apart from his entertaining videos, the Kansas native is also known for his ground-breaking philanthropic work, having donated extensively to charity. This is in addition to carrying out exemplary work for the environment via his initiative, TeamTrees.

Having left an indelible mark across the globe at such a young age, MrBeast's generosity and multi-faceted approach to producing quality content have further cemented his monumental rise as a global creator.

Thank you for supporting MrBeast Burgers!!!! I love this community so much 🥺 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 20, 2020

In December, he launched MrBeast Burger, a nationwide fast-food delivery service, which has proved to be a massive hit with his young fans worldwide.

He recently launched his sixth channel, i.e., MrBeast Philanthropy, from which 100% of all ad revenue, merch sales, and sponsorships will go towards the vast MrBeast food pantry aimed at providing food security to people across the nation.

Keeping in mind his glistening career graph, here are some of the reactions online, as fans assembled on Twitter to thank and wish MrBeast on his birthday:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY you deserve the absolute world. the things you’ve done have changed peoples lives completely. hope you have an amazing birthday king #HappyBirthdayMrBeast pic.twitter.com/9SCyF0QL9B — mina / 📌 SELFIE (@theminshroom) May 7, 2021

#HappyBirthdayMrBeast

Happy Birthday Mr Beast

Hope you have the best birthday EVER!!!! pic.twitter.com/BDcz0WTRr6 — The Pumpkin (@PumpkinTheBest_) May 7, 2021

#HappyBirthdayMrBeast Happy Birthday MrBeast! Hope you have a great day pic.twitter.com/ihkbjfhMrE — Panpan065 (@MoiraSa07207272) May 7, 2021

Mr Beast will have good luck on his birthday. #HappyBirthdayMrBeast pic.twitter.com/X9u1drpJs2 — Lucky (@LuckyDecides) May 7, 2021

This dude is the best kind of dude. #HappyBirthdayMrBeast pic.twitter.com/hNQDSo0o0x — Saige (@saige_live) May 7, 2021

An absolutely Happy Birthday to easily one of the most influential, positive, charitable YouTubers in the world. Thank you @MrBeast for all the amazing work you and your staff do and here's to the many years to come of seeing more success! #HappyBirthdayMrBeast pic.twitter.com/ovLPNs10s4 — ❤️ Figment ❤️ (Giveaway in Pinned) (@figmentuwu) May 7, 2021

#HappyBirthdayMrBeast Happy Birthday to the most wonderful, kind, loving person in the world Jimmy Donaldson Aka Mr.Beast!!! pic.twitter.com/zd8UhNbriy — Fah Q (@TristanMarroqu3) May 7, 2021

happy birthday to the most wholesome human ever. you deserve the whole world jimmy. we love and appreciate everything you do. <3#HappyBirthdayMrBeast pic.twitter.com/2juAUMjfsa — rae (@yknowits) May 7, 2021

A toast to the man who saved the world @MrBeast #HappyBirthdayMrBeast pic.twitter.com/yJM7vnp7y6 — your local asshole (@trashtrollss) May 7, 2021

#HappyBirthdayMrBeast

Love you and your videos

／(^ x ^)＼ pic.twitter.com/YAKncl3Loj — Margarita Rodriguez (@boringmaggy) May 7, 2021

#HappyBirthdayMrBeast love your content and the positivity you bring! Have a good one pic.twitter.com/4hHOdw8Hli — Samantha V 🇵🇭 (@SamViacrusis) May 7, 2021

happy birthday Jimmy! ilysm and thank you for everything you do #HappyBirthdayMrBeast pic.twitter.com/QdPdJ8aqGy — soph ✮ (@69soph420) May 7, 2021

#HappyBirthdayMrBeast thanks for going through a drive thru 1,000 times so we don’t have to 😍 pic.twitter.com/gJvwgvG5M4 — pheebs (@phebst) May 7, 2021

As he grows a year older, the world will be watching in eager anticipation of what lies in store for the American, who continues to thrive in the midst of a prolonged purple patch.

The wholesome birthday wishes above serve as further testament to MrBeast's global presence and popularity, which continues to scale new heights with each passing day.