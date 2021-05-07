HappyBirthdayMrBeast: Internet showers MrBeast with birthday wishes as YouTuber turns 23

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has officially turned 23 amid extensive fanfare online.
One of the most popular YouTubers in the world at the moment, MrBeast's birthday proved to be a rather joyous occasion on Twitter, with scores of fans from across the globe taking to the social media platform to share wholesome birthday wishes.
From highlighting his monumental achievements over the past year to heaping praise on his benevolent persona, Twitter was abuzz with a slew of birthday messages.
Twitter unites to wish MrBeast on his birthday
Over the course of his highly successful career so far, the friendly-neighborhood philanthropist/content creator has charmed his way to the top of the YouTube ladder, courtesy of a seamless blend of zany stunts and wholesome, charitable endeavors.
Be it in the form of exorbitant giveaways or ridiculously fun challenges, MrBeast seems to have successfully devised a winning formula in terms of churning out wholesome content that seldom fails to win hearts online.
Apart from his entertaining videos, the Kansas native is also known for his ground-breaking philanthropic work, having donated extensively to charity. This is in addition to carrying out exemplary work for the environment via his initiative, TeamTrees.
Having left an indelible mark across the globe at such a young age, MrBeast's generosity and multi-faceted approach to producing quality content have further cemented his monumental rise as a global creator.
In December, he launched MrBeast Burger, a nationwide fast-food delivery service, which has proved to be a massive hit with his young fans worldwide.
He recently launched his sixth channel, i.e., MrBeast Philanthropy, from which 100% of all ad revenue, merch sales, and sponsorships will go towards the vast MrBeast food pantry aimed at providing food security to people across the nation.
Keeping in mind his glistening career graph, here are some of the reactions online, as fans assembled on Twitter to thank and wish MrBeast on his birthday:
As he grows a year older, the world will be watching in eager anticipation of what lies in store for the American, who continues to thrive in the midst of a prolonged purple patch.
The wholesome birthday wishes above serve as further testament to MrBeast's global presence and popularity, which continues to scale new heights with each passing day.