Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

MrBeast wins hearts online after he delivers 28,000 meals to feed an entire city in need

MrBeast Philanthropy is the latest endeavour by the MrBeast Crew (Image via MrBeast/ YouTube)
MrBeast Philanthropy is the latest endeavour by the MrBeast Crew (Image via MrBeast/ YouTube)
Saahil Agnelo Periwal
EXPERT COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature

One of the internet's most beloved entertainers/philanthropists, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, recently won hearts online, after he packaged and delivered a whopping 28,000 meals to families in need.

The 22-year old YouTuber recently launched his fifth channel, called MrBeast Philanthropy, which specifically caters towards carrying out charitable endeavors for society at large.

What makes his latest channel all the more unique is that 100% of all ad revenue, merch sales and sponsorships, will go towards the vast MrBeast food pantry, which he had set up in his first video on the channel:

As part of his first major food drive, MrBeast recently packaged and delivered 28,000 meals to families in need.

From providing viewers with a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the entire process to capturing the very essence of how the food drive went, his recent video proved to be a wholesome experience which left fans in awe of his unfailing generosity.

MrBeast Philanthrophy kicks off with a massive food drive

Advertisement

In his latest video on the MrBeast Philanthrophy channel, MrBeast provided viewers with an in-depth look at what goes into the makings of a large-scale food drive.

He also revealed the contents of each supply box that was being provided to various families.

Apart from basic necessities and fresh food supplies, each box consisted of essentials such as macaroni, vegetables, soup, beans, peanut butter and more.

Speaking more about the process involved, MrBeast stated:

"This is more than 100 dollars worth of food and believe it or not, we're giving this to every single family at the food drive. "

After everything was packed and ready to be delivered, MrBeast proceeded to reveal how his recent endeavor came to fruition:

"A couple of weeks ago, Darren was reading a local newspaper and he heard that a food pantry was shutting down. With a lot of families depending on that food pantry for food, this is just a perfect opportunity to put the food we have to good use and just really help some people out"
Advertisement

The rest of the video revolved around MrBeast taking on the disguise of "Billy," as he proceeded to personally hand out food to several families.

During the food drive, he also handed over a bunch of toys and supplies to a daycare, which left the teachers in charge visibly overwhelmed.

Here are some of the responses online, as fans heaped praise upon MrBeast for putting his influence to good use:

Image via MrBeast/ YouTube
Image via MrBeast/ YouTube
Image via MrBeast/ YouTube
Image via MrBeast/ YouTube
Image via MrBeast/ YouTube
Image via MrBeast/ YouTube
Image via MrBeast/ YouTube
Image via MrBeast/ YouTube
Advertisement
Image via MrBeast/ YouTube
Image via MrBeast/ YouTube

Be it his exorbitant giveaways or ridiculously fun challenges, MrBeast surely seems to have successfully devised a winning formula in terms of churning out wholesome content, as it continues to win hearts online.

Published 06 Apr 2021, 18:36 IST
comments icon
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी