MrBeast wins hearts online after he delivers 28,000 meals to feed an entire city in need

One of the internet's most beloved entertainers/philanthropists, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, recently won hearts online, after he packaged and delivered a whopping 28,000 meals to families in need.

The 22-year old YouTuber recently launched his fifth channel, called MrBeast Philanthropy, which specifically caters towards carrying out charitable endeavors for society at large.

What makes his latest channel all the more unique is that 100% of all ad revenue, merch sales and sponsorships, will go towards the vast MrBeast food pantry, which he had set up in his first video on the channel:

I uploaded the first Beast Philanthropy video! 100% of the revenue on this channel goes straight into our food pantry and I can’t wait to see how big we can grow the charity :)https://t.co/f0X2ElzbZU — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 26, 2021

As part of his first major food drive, MrBeast recently packaged and delivered 28,000 meals to families in need.

From providing viewers with a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the entire process to capturing the very essence of how the food drive went, his recent video proved to be a wholesome experience which left fans in awe of his unfailing generosity.

MrBeast Philanthrophy kicks off with a massive food drive

In his latest video on the MrBeast Philanthrophy channel, MrBeast provided viewers with an in-depth look at what goes into the makings of a large-scale food drive.

He also revealed the contents of each supply box that was being provided to various families.

Beast Philanthropy just uploaded its second video! We fed a city in need, go watch!https://t.co/uKVPa417sj — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 5, 2021

Apart from basic necessities and fresh food supplies, each box consisted of essentials such as macaroni, vegetables, soup, beans, peanut butter and more.

Speaking more about the process involved, MrBeast stated:

"This is more than 100 dollars worth of food and believe it or not, we're giving this to every single family at the food drive. "

After everything was packed and ready to be delivered, MrBeast proceeded to reveal how his recent endeavor came to fruition:

"A couple of weeks ago, Darren was reading a local newspaper and he heard that a food pantry was shutting down. With a lot of families depending on that food pantry for food, this is just a perfect opportunity to put the food we have to good use and just really help some people out"

The rest of the video revolved around MrBeast taking on the disguise of "Billy," as he proceeded to personally hand out food to several families.

During the food drive, he also handed over a bunch of toys and supplies to a daycare, which left the teachers in charge visibly overwhelmed.

Here are some of the responses online, as fans heaped praise upon MrBeast for putting his influence to good use:

Be it his exorbitant giveaways or ridiculously fun challenges, MrBeast surely seems to have successfully devised a winning formula in terms of churning out wholesome content, as it continues to win hearts online.