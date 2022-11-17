Hardee's Super Bacon Biscuit Sandwich: Ingredients, price, availability, and more explored

With the introduction of the new Super Bacon Biscuit Sandwich, Hardee's is providing customers in the Southeast with a new breakfast choice.

The Ultimate Sausage Biscuit (now known as the Super Sausage Biscuit) is also back on the menu at participating locations.

Although costs may vary, Hardee's Super Biscuit sandwiches start at $3.79 apiece.

Three pieces of bacon, two slices of melted American cheese, and a just-cracked egg are all included in the new Super Bacon Biscuit Sandwich, which is served on a made-from-scratch Biscuit.

For the Super Sausage Biscuit Sandwich, a fried egg is placed on top of two sausage patties, two pieces of American cheese, and a made-from-scratch biscuit.

From now through December 13, 2022, all participating brand restaurants in the Southeast will serve both Super Biscuit sandwiches, which are priced at $3.79 per piece.

The fast food joint is also introducing an A1 Double Cheeseburger.

The burger features swiss cheese, two onion rings, two 9:1 beef patties seasoned with Canadian steak flavor, and the traditional A1 Thick and Hearty Sauce, all stacked high on the seeded bread. The burger costs $2.99 and is also accessible through December 13, much like the breakfast biscuit sandwiches.

The real story behind Hardee's popular biscuits

Hardee’s @Hardees 62 years ago today, the Hardee’s story began when Wilber Hardee opened the first location in Greenville, North Carolina. Ain't she a beaut?! 62 years ago today, the Hardee’s story began when Wilber Hardee opened the first location in Greenville, North Carolina. Ain't she a beaut?! https://t.co/xfKtrutcsU

With outlets all over the East Coast, Hardee's has been serving its famous charbroiled hamburgers, fries, and milkshakes since 1960. However, the homemade biscuits on the menu didn't make an appearance until the 1970s.

Reportedly, in an effort to attract a sizable military community, biscuits were introduced at the brand's outlet in Virginia Beach, sometime in the mid-1970s. It was an immediate success. However, it wasn't until 1977 that biscuits were made available in all retail outlets.

They have remained a client favorite ever since.

Based on QSR Magazine, made-from-scratch biscuits offered by the brand comprised nearly a third of all sales in 2020.

According to WYMT, around 800 biscuits are produced by the brand's bakers each day, which translates to more than 300 million biscuits distributed nationwide each year (per Restaurant News Release). Consequently, some seasoned bakers can produce hundreds of thousands of biscuits over the course of their careers.

