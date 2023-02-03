Harlem season 2, episode 1 review: No drop in writing or drama

Amazon Prime's brilliant comedy-drama series Harlem returned with its sophomore season on February 3, 2023. The first two episodes of the Tracy Oliver series premiered with two episodes on its first day, bringing back the familiar faces of Camille (Meagan Good), Quinn (Grace Byers), Tye (Jerrie Johnson), and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), all stuck in their respective cliffhangers, something that the show managed to pull off brilliantly in the finale of the first season.

Starting Harlem season 2, viewers can easily understand why the show has managed to continue its breezy pace in the first season well into the second one. The linearly interwoven stories stand out just as well in the new season as they did in the previous one. It almost feels like a stutter-less transition as the stories of the four women continue into new avenues. The first episode of Harlem season 2 did have plenty of drama that one would anticipate from the show. It was also quite packed with funny sequences and an overall comic tone.

Read on for a detailed review of Harlem season 2, episode 1.

Harlem season 2, episode 1 review: As breezy as it gets, but plenty of drama

Given how Harlem concluded its brilliant first season, fans have long been wondering about the fate of the characters, especially Camille, who ended up at the doorsteps of her ex, Ian (Tyler Lepley). Of course, this ended up being the most twisted way to go as Ian's fiancee caught them kissing. Camille also put an irreparable dent in her professional career.

Things weren't half as bad for the other three at the start of the episode, something the girls merrily discussed over a brunch conversation that might as well be a reference for anyone looking to learn about dramatic scriptwriting. The dialogue-driven nature of the show is unchanged in the second season, with so much being conveyed cleverly and subtly without much need for excessive revelation.

Anyhow, the plot soon progresses to greyer territories and more serious plunges into the lives of women. The majority of the episode is devoted to Camille, whose goal is to make up for the mistakes made the night before while intoxicated.

After the fortune teller's shady words, Angie started her side quest to sleep with the most handsome man in New York City. It is one of the sequences that remind us why Harlem is regarded as an underrated comedic gem of modern television. One of the highlights of the episode was Shoniqua Shandai's relaxed yet focused portrayal of Angie's fun nature. One of the more intriguing aspects of the show is the made-up tale of a twin sister.

Prime Video @PrimeVideo Harlem Season 2 premieres February 3. New twists, new love, new HEAT.Harlem Season 2 premieres February 3. #HarlemOnPrime New twists, new love, new HEAT. 🔥 Harlem Season 2 premieres February 3. #HarlemOnPrime https://t.co/lD6V4bBxYV

After several unsuccessful attempts to right her wrongs, Camille finally experienced a moment of clarity when she was able to open up to Pruitt about her career goals and gain her respect in the process. She also decided to end her relationship with her boyfriend, which has been a persistent issue for her. She also significantly worsened the situation with Ian in the interim. But this is when the program plays its trump card, a game of twists.

Funnily enough, those who come to Harlem season 2 for answers will sadly be left with just as many cliffhangers in the first episode. This is not necessarily a bad thing and may work in favor of the show. The season started out brightly, so there are high expectations from the rest of the second season.

Harlem episode 1 is now available on Amazon Prime.

