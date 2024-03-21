Harold and the Purple Crayon trailer breakdown: 3 things we learned 

Sony’s long-awaited adaptation of the famous Harold and the Purple Crayon story will soon hit theaters, with the release date set for later this year, on August 2. The movie will be the first adaptation of the famous character from Crockett Johnson’s children’s book of the same name and stars a seemingly delightful cast.

It most notably includes Zachary Levi as Harold. He and his two friends will travel from an imaginary children’s world into the real world due to a purple crayon, which seemingly has the power of imagination. The movie also casts the likes of Lil Rel Howery, Zooey Deschanel, Seth Robbins, and Jermaine Clement.

Regardless, the recently released trailer gave fans the first glimpse of what is guaranteed to be a hilarious ride.

Harold and the Purple Crayon: 3 things we learned from the trailer

3) Harold is no longer a kid

Fans of the character will not be too surprised to know that Harold has not been depicted as a kid in the real world, as far as the movie is concerned. The original story saw the character travel from a comic to the real world as an infant.

With the purple crayon capable of bringing anything he draws to life, the movie will see Zachary Levi portray the character in his adult form. The trailer reveals the crayon’s powers as Harold brings to life an airplane and is seen fighting monsters from the imaginary world, which can be understood to be a consequence of his own deeds.

2) Zachary Levi is back in Shazam mode

In addition to bringing back the nostalgia of the original character, Levi and his band of friends, Moose and Mel, played by Rel Howery and Benjamin Bottani, respectively, are also brought into the real world due to the crayon.

Written by David Guion and Michael Handelman, the trailer itself shows glimpses of a genuinely funny movie that is bound to attract both kids and adults. Levi is mostly seen dealing with the consequences of having a crayon ‘with the power of imagination’ in his possession.

3) Coming-of-age elements

In addition to the hilarity that ensues, such as when Zachary Levi’s character decides to draw helicopter blades on a kid’s chopper or firmly proclaims that ‘he does not do a lot of thinking,’ the movie also seems to have a genuinely interesting plot.

Howard’s unique perspective on the world, his friendship with Moose and Mel, and his determination to save the world mean that Harold and the Purple Crayon is not merely a kid’s film. Regardless, fans will have to wait for multiple months, with the release date currently set to August 2, 2024.