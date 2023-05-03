Harriet the Spy season 2 cast: Who stars in Apple TV+'s animated series?

The highly anticipated second season of Apple TV+'s animated series Harriet the Spy is set to premiere on May 5, 2023. Fans are thrilled to see the return of their favorite fiercely independent 11-year-old aspiring writer, Harriet M. Welsch. Based on the classic novel by Louise Fitzhugh, the show's first season captured the hearts of viewers, and now the upcoming season promises even more excitement and adventure.

As the excitement builds for the second season of Harriet the Spy, fans are eager to join Harriet and her friends on more thrilling adventures. With Apple TV+ bringing back this animated hit, viewers can expect a fascinating continuation of Harriet's journey as a young, aspiring writer navigating the challenges of her ever-changing world.

The vibrant ensemble bringing Harriet the Spy season 2 to life

In Harriet the Spy season 2, an array of acclaimed actors lend their voices to the colorful cast of characters. From Golden Globe nominees to Emmy Award winners, this impressive ensemble adds depth and charm to the beloved story.

1) Beanie Feldstein as Harriet M. Welsch

Golden Globe nominee Beanie Feldstein, known for her roles in Lady Bird and Booksmart, reprises her role as the voice of the curious and adventurous Harriet. In the first season, her performance captured the essence of Harriet's independent spirit and determination, as the character investigated the world around her.

2) Jane Lynch as Ole Golly

Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, who has earned accolades for her performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, brings to life the character of Harriet's no-nonsense nanny, Ole Golly. Lynch's portrayal in the first season added depth to the story, as she guided Harriet through various adventures and life lessons.

3) Kimberly Brooks as Janie

Kimberly Brooks, known for her work on Baby Shark's Big Show!, voiced Janie, one of Harriet's best friends. In the first season, Brooks' performance showcased Janie's loyalty and unwavering support for Harriet, as well as her own unique personality.

4) Charlie Schlatter as Sport

Charlie Schlatter, who has appeared on Big Nate and For All Mankind, lends his voice to Sport, Harriet's other best friend. Schlatter's portrayal in the first season highlighted Sport's humorous and caring nature, as he joined Harriet and Janie on their adventures.

5) Lacey Chabert as Marion Hawthorne

Adding a touch of rivalry to the series, Lacey Chabert, known for her role in Mean Girls, voices the character Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of the popular girls at Harriet's school. Chabert's performance in the first season perfectly captured the dynamic between Harriet and Marion, showcasing the challenges of growing up and navigating social dynamics.

Adding more talent to the cast are Crispin Freeman (Young Justice), Grey Griffin (The Loud House), and Bumper Robinson (The Owl House), who lend their voices to the series. This season also features an impressive lineup of guest stars, including Jaeden Martell (It), Emmy Award winner Brad Garrett (High Desert, Bupkis), and Emmy Award nominee Michelle Trachtenberg (Gossip Girl).

As Harriet the Spy season 2 nears, fans await the 11-year-old's new adventures. The trailer reveals challenges, including Ole Golly's limited presence and school tensions. Yet, Harriet's life continues to offer excitement and discoveries.

Featuring a brilliant cast and an engaging plot, Harriet the Spy season 2 is set to charm viewers anew. Don't miss Harriet and her friends' thrilling adventures; catch the anticipated season on Apple TV+ starting May 5, 2023, at 12.01 am ET.

