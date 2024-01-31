Harry Clark, a 22-year-old British Army engineer from Slough, Berkshire, recently won The Traitors, taking home a substantial prize of £95,150. However, his success wasn't just a stroke of luck or a display of a typical cunning strategy of reality game shows. Clark attributes his triumph to a rather unorthodox skill honed during childhood - the art of telling "little white lies."

Growing up in a bustling household with three sisters and two brothers, Clark mastered the subtle craft of fibbing. This skill later proved invaluable in navigating the complex dynamics of The Traitors. This show, known for its blend of trust and deception among contestants labeled Faithful and Traitors, became the perfect arena for Clark to showcase this unique ability.

Harry Clark's childhood fibs pave the way to victory on

The Traitors

Harry Clark's journey to victory on The Traitors began long before he set foot on the show. In the streets of Slough, within the walls of a lively family home, Clark learned the subtle art of deception. His childhood was peppered with harmless fibs - whether about the number of sweets taken from the jar or the hours spent playing outside.

In a candid reflection, Harry Clark shared how these fibs were never with ill intent but a natural part of growing up in a competitive family environment. Here, amidst the playful banter and sibling rivalry, Clark unknowingly honed a skill crucial for his future.

“I never thought I had a poker face because my family... know when I'm lying…They would ask me, How many beers did you have? Oh, I only had two. No, you didn't, you had a few more than two."

He continued,

"So I was always lying as a kid. But not in a bad way, just little white lies…I've got so many brothers and sisters I always had to sort of get ahead but I never knew I could do that, to be honest."

Harry Clark was tasked with maintaining a facade as a contestant, convincing others he was a 'Faithful' while strategically plotting as a Traitor. His role required a delicate balance of truth and deception, a challenge Clark was uniquely prepared for.

“Maybe I'm just a bit of a psycho because I would just tell myself, 'You're not doing anything wrong, you're Faithful anyway'. So I convinced myself I'm a Faithful because at the end of the day I'm the game master that has to murder to keep the game going.

He continued,

So I was just an open book who was a Faithful and I still believe in Faithful now, which is probably some traits of a psycho."

Clark's interactions with fellow contestants, particularly Mollie Pearce, throughout the series were pivotal. He skillfully navigated these relationships, building trust while masking his true intentions. His ability to lie convincingly, a trait often frowned upon, became his greatest asset in this high-stakes game.

Harry Clark's decision-making showcased his ability to stay composed under pressure in the climactic finale.

“In that moment I've come this far as a Traitor. I can't just turn around now and be like, 'I am one' and give up on the game, because I've done so much to get to that point. Why would I have just thrown it all down the drain there?”

Post-victory, Harry Clark reflected on his experience in The Traitors. He humorously mused about his psychological state during the game, questioning whether his convincing lies indicated a deeper trait. His exact words were,

“When I was in the game I believe I was a gentleman through the day and a Faithful, and I had to turn into something I'm not just for a little while, just to get me to the end and win the money."

The public reaction to Clark's victory was significant. The show's finale garnered an impressive viewership, indicating the audience's engagement with Clark's story.

Winning The Traitors had a significant impact on Harry Clark's life. The moment he received the prize money was a turning point, marking the realization of his achievement. Beyond the financial gain, the victory brought Clark emotional recognition, particularly from his father, who expressed pride in his son's accomplishment.