Harry Styles UK Ticket prices: Where to buy, presale, dates and all you need to know

Harry Styles has extended his Love On Tour through 2023, adding new dates in the UK and Europe.

19 new shows have been added in the UK and Europe for 2023 due to popular demand. The singer is currently on tour in support of his third solo album, Harry's House, as well as performing multi-night residencies across North America. He will be performing the fifth of his 15 show nights at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Additionally, he'll be joined by rock duo and band Wet Leg as supporting artists for his UK tour. Tickets for the UK shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, via livenation.co.uk. Presale tickets for the UK show will go on sale on September 1. Fans can access the presale through a Live Nation membership. More information regarding ticket pricing will be released later.

Harry Styles Love on Tour UK and European dates and venues

Harry Styles. @Harry_Styles Love On Tour. UK & Europe. New dates added.



Additional dates added in Chicago, Austin and Brazil.



Lima show now to be performed at Estadio Nacional.



Asia dates to be announced soon. Love On Tour. UK & Europe. New dates added.Additional dates added in Chicago, Austin and Brazil.Lima show now to be performed at Estadio Nacional.Asia dates to be announced soon. https://t.co/Wr5wHGstqp

Harry Styles' Love on Tour 2023 dates

Sat, May 13 – CASA Arena – Horsens, Denmark

Wed, May 17 – Olympiastadion – Munich, Germany

Mon, May 22 – Coventry Building Society Arena – Coventry, UK

Fri, May 26 – BT Murrayfield Stadium – Edinburgh, UK

Thu, June 1 – Stade De France – Paris, France

Mon, June 5 – Johan Cruijff Arena – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sat, June 10 – Slane Castle – Slane, Ireland

Tue, June 13 – Wembley Stadium – London, UK

Wed, June 14 – Wembley Stadium – London, UK

Tue, June 20 – Principality Stadium – Cardiff, UK

Sat, June 24 – Festival Park – Werchter, Belgium

Tue, June 27 – Merkur Spiel-Arena – Dusseldorf, Germany

Sun, July, 2 – PGE Narodowy – Warsaw, Poland

Wed, July 5 – Deutsche Bank Park – Frankfurt, Germany

Sat, July 8 - Ernst-Happel-Stadion – Vienna

Wed, July 12 - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company – Barcelona, Spain

Fri, July 14 – Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool – Madrid, Spain

Tue, July 18 – Passeio Marítimo Algés – Lisbon, Portugal

Sat, July 22 – RCF Arena – Reggio Emilia, Italy

Apart from the European dates, two new shows have been added to the 2022 North American coaster. Harry Styles will perform on October 3 at Austin's Moody Center and October 15 at Chicago's United Center. He has also added new shows in Lima, Peru for November 29, and Sao Paulo, Brazil for December 06, to a subsequent South American tour.

Tuesday, November 29 - Lima, Peru

Tuesday, December 06 - Sao Paulo, Brazil

Monday, October 3 - Austin, Texas

Saturday, October 18 - Chicago, Illinois

As for the tickets for the newly added American and South American shows, tickets for the Lima show will go on sale on August 29, and the Sao Paulo show on August 30. Meanwhile, tickets for Austin and Chicago shows will go on sale on September 1. Fans will have a chance to access the presale, which will take place on August 30.

American Express card members who previously registered for the 2022 Chicago and Austin dates through American Express Early Access powered by Ticketmaster Verified fans may be able to purchase presale tickets. The night before the presale, selected card members will be notified via email as the supply is limited.

More about Harry Styles' Love on Tour

The highly anticipated tour is in support of his new album Harry's House and will give fans access to multiple nights in major cities around the world, where iconic venues will be transformed into motifs from his album. The 2023 European leg will also mark Harry Styles' first appearance in a full stadium in the region.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar