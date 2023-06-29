Hart to Heart season 3: Release date, summary, and more

Kevin Hart's talk show, Hart to Heart, is all set to return for a third season after achieving great success over the past couple of years. After nearly a year-long gap, the show will arrive with more amusing guests, more fun banter, and the man of the moment, Kevin Hart. The series will premiere on Peacock on July 6, 2023, which also happens to be Hart's birthday. Interestingly, it will also mark the premiere of Kevin Hart: Reality Check, Hart's new special.

This season's guest stars include the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Sofia Vergara, and Will Ferell, among many other big names in the entertainment industry. The format of the show will be exactly the same, with Kevin Hart engaging in some real heart-to-heart conversations with the celebrities to offer a glimpse of their real selves.

Interestingly, this season will also see Will Smith make an appearance. Previously, the Hart to Heart episode featuring Chris Rock was one of the most popular ones.

Hart to Heart season 3: Who are the guest stars?

When it is a talk show like Hart to Heart, the guest list is all that matters to fans. Thankfully, like the previous seasons, this year's guest list also features some of the most important names in the industry.

This includes Bill Maher, Dr. Dre, Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae, J.Cole, John Cena, Mark Cuban, Sofia Vergara, Will Ferrell, and Will Smith, many of whom were also visible in the trailer for the season.

The synopsis for the third season of Hart to Heart reads:

"Armed with his insatiable curiosity, lightning wit and vintage wine, Kevin Hart sits down to interview A-list guests in the comfort of his virtual wine cellar for an uninterrupted hour of insight, truth, enlightenment and of course, some humor. Hart to Heart will dig deep to find out what makes these world-class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom and the obstacles they overcame to reach their lofty status."

This is quite similar to the earlier seasons, which also managed to captivate viewers with some great conversations and offbeat fun moments.

The previous guest stars of the show included Chris Rock, JAY-Z, Mark Wahlberg, Pete Davidson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tyler Perry, Saweetie, Mike Tyson, Simu Liu, Seth McFarlane, Miley Cyrus, Don Cheadle, Kelly Clarkson, Cameron Diaz, Taraji P. Henson, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Cannon, Bryan Cranston, John Travolta, Ice Cube, and Jay Leno.

Kevin Hart is one of the most well-known figures in Hollywood, with a career spanning over two decades. Originally a stand-up comic, Hart has managed to win over Hollywood in every way, making his mark in the movie industry with huge hits like Ride Along, Get Hard, Central Intelligence, and Grudge Match, among many others.

In 2017, the actor-comedian launched the Laugh Out Loud Network, a subscription video streaming service partnering with Lionsgate. He is also well-known for creating and starring in Real Husbands of Hollywood.

Hart to Heart will be available for streaming on Peacock from July 6, 2023. For now, the first two seasons are available for streaming on the service. According to reports, there will be ten episodes of the series this time.

