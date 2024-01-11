Has Margot Robbie been in Neighbours? All you need to know

Even Hollywood's biggest stars start from humble beginnings, and Margot Robbie (who started with Neighbours), the famous Aussie actress, is no different. Way before she made a splash at fancy film festivals, Robbie made a name for herself in the Australian entertainment industry.

Fans are dying to know: Did Margot Robbie appear in Neighbours, the famous Australian soap opera? Let's dig into the old Ramsay Street episodes and find out how Margot Robbie got her start on her path to fame.

Margot Robbie's short time on the soap opera is proof of how the show played a big part in creating worldwide stars. As fans think about Robbie's start on Ramsay Street, the soap proudly remains a platform for talented individuals, always making a splash in the entertainment business.

Who was Margot in Neighbours?

Margot Robbie rocked it as Donna Freedman in the classic Australian soap opera from 2008 to 2011. Her character Donna was all about being fun and energetic, and Margot's acting skills shined, paving the way for her massive international fame.

Besides her role in Ramsay Street, Margot Robbie has become a big deal, thanks to her starring role in the 2023 Barbie movie. She's had an amazing career, nailing it as Harley Quinn in DC Extended Universe flicks such as Suicide Squad (2016) and Birds of Prey (2020).

From a resident on Ramsay Street to becoming Hollywood's Barbie, Robbie's journey is a true testament to her incredible talent and lasting impact in the entertainment world.

How old was Margot in Neighbours?

Margot Robbie started in this Australian soap opera at the age of 17 (Image via Freevee)

Margot Robbie, the Australian actress, started her adventure on Neighbours when she was just 17 years old. On June 2, 2008, she made her debut on the well-known Australian soap opera. Although she was initially a guest star, Robbie's incredible talent soon landed her a spot in the main cast of the show.

Donna Freedman, the character she played, was on Ramsay Street until she left in January 2011. Robbie got on the soap by being persistent and calling the casting office out of the blue, which ended up being a lucky break for her.

In 2010, Robbie’s character Donna left Ramsay Street to chase her Hollywood dreams and study fashion in New York. She made a lasting impression on the soap opera and even popped up in its last episode which aired in July 2022.

Did Chris Hemsworth appear in Neighbours?

Yes, Chris Hemsworth had a quick gig on Neighbours back in 2002. He was only 18 at the time and played Jamie Kane, a character who didn't stick around for long but still made a big impression. He worked with Carla Bonner's Steph Scully in a car workshop.

Even though he was only on the soap for a short time, Hemsworth's talent stood out, which paved the way for his later success. After his quick stint on Ramsay Street, Hemsworth became a part of the Home and Away cast, and he grabbed everyone's attention with his character Kim Hyde for 189 episodes from 2004 to 2007.

The charming actor eventually made it big in Hollywood, starring in huge movies like Thor and Avengers, proving he's one of Australia's top talents in the entertainment world.

If fans are keen on checking out Margot Robbie's early career, they can catch her in old Neighbours episodes on Freevee and Prime Video. It's a great opportunity for fans to see where her journey to Hollywood stardom began.