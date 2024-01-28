Has Netflix's Pieces of Her Season 2 been confirmed? Explained 

Pieces of Her season 2 might take longer than usual to arrive since the makers have yet to confirm the show. When the first season of the show aired on Netflix, it was among the top most-watched shows on the platform for several weeks at a stretch.

The eight-part mystery drama based on Pieces of Her, a novel by Karin Slaughter, was first released on the OTT platform on March 24, 2022. The description for the show on Netflix reads:

"A woman pieces together her mother's dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light."

Netflix's Pieces of Her season 2 awaits confirmation

As mentioned already, Netflix is yet to confirm Pieces of Her season 2. Since its release in March 2022, audiences have been high in anticipation of a second season of the show.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics, the show was still trending in several regions. Those who have loved the show have been demanding a second season for it ever since its release. To add fuel to the fire, rumors are abuzz that there will indeed be Pieces of Her season 2, but at this point, there is neither an official confirmation nor a release date.

Will there be Pieces of Her season 2?

As of now, it is unclear if there will be a Pieces of Her season 2, however, rumors are rife that there will be. Season 1 of the show did not really do justice to the characters and left behind a couple of loose ends. This makes a second season of the show a necessity.

Given that the series is based on a book, there are high chances that the characters will be explored at length in the upcoming season or seasons of the show, if there are any.

There has been no official announcement from either Netflix or the makers of the show regarding a second season or a release date for the same.

Is Pieces of Her a good show?

Although the series was ranked among the top ten most-watched shows on Netflix, at the time of its release, the critics weren't too happy with Pieces of Her. Most gave the show an average rating and expressed their discontent with it.

However, Toni Collette's performance in the titular role was highly appreciated and did not go unnoticed. Shane Ryan from Paste Magazine, a frequent contributor on Rotten Tomatoes, gave the show a 5.7 out of 10 and said:

"The bad news is that most of the other elements are merely fine, such that there’s no great takeaway for viewers beyond “wow, Toni Collette!” and even that, repeated ad nauseam, becomes a kind of quiet damnation of everything else."

Who starred in Netflix's Pieces of Her?

Although people raised questions about the plot of the show, none had doubts regarding its casting. The first installment of the show is led by a strong star cast, led by Toni Collette, who is best known for her performances in Muriel's Wedding, The Sixth Sense, and Hereditary.

Collette plays the role of Laura Oliver, whose real name is revealed as Jane Queller later on in the show. Bella Heathcote plays Andy Oliver, Laura's daughter, who is keen on unraveling the mysteries of her mother's past life. Jessica Barden plays a young Laura Oliver, who used to go by the name of Jane Queller back then.

Joe Dempsie, on the other hand, plays the younger version of Nick Harp, Queller's lover, from when she was young. Omari Hardwick plays Gordon Oliver, Laura's ex-husband. Jacob Scipio plays Michael Vargas, a United States Marshal.

The show also has a strong supporting cast led by Terry O'Quinn, Ewen Leslie, Gil Birmingham, Aaron Jeffery, and Calum Worthy.

Pieces of Her season 2 has not been confirmed yet. Fans can stream the first season of the show on Netflix.

