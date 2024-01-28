Where was Karin Slaughter's Pieces of Her filmed? All shooting locations explored

Pieces of Her filming location is as deceptive as the mother, who is the central character in this dramatic thriller. The show is set in the peaceful Georgian town of Belle Isle, but its filming took place in Sydney, the hometown of star Toni Collette, some 10,000 miles away.

The American thriller drama Pieces of Her made its Netflix debut on March 4, 2022. Based on Karin Slaughter's 2018 novel of the same name, the show centers on 30-year-old Andy (Bella Heathcote), who discovers her mother, Laura's (Toni Collette) mysterious past after being caught up in a deadly shooting at a local diner.

The eight-part series was developed by a female-led team that included Minkie Spiro (director), Charlotte Stoudt (writer), Bruna Papandrea (executive producer), and Lesli Linka Glatter. The series also featured the incredible performances of Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote in the lead roles.

Pieces of Her filming locations explored

Filming at Collette's native place (Image via Netflix)

Despite the claim that Pieces of Her is set in Georgia, most of the movie was filmed in Western Sydney, Australia, which includes the area of Camperdown. Additional sequences were shot in the vicinity of the Blue Mountains in New South Wales, and coastal scenes were shot at Umina Beach.

Due to COVID-19, the show's original filming location in Vancouver, Canada, was changed to Collette's home nation. A few sequences were filmed in the Georgian towns of Jasper and Brunswick, while most of the series was filmed in Australia.

Is Belle Isle, Georgia a real or fictional place?

The past is revealed in Belle Isle (Image via Netflix)

The seaside town of Belle Isle, near Savannah, is entirely fictional and was created by Karin Slaughter, the author of the book Pieces of Her.

Slaughter confirmed in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the town was fictional. She said,

"I made that up. I hate when I get letters where people complain that you can’t take a left on this particular road, so I just make up names a lot of the time. Anyone who knows Savannah knows what I’m doing."

What happens in Pieces of Her?

The story of Pieces of Her revolves around Andrea, who becomes entangled in a horrifying mass shooting at a nearby diner. She is taken aback by the sight of her mother Laura (Toni Collette) effortlessly and ruthlessly eliminating the threat.

Andrea's perspective on their entire family dynamic undergoes a significant shift as she begins to unravel the reasons behind her mother's behavior on that particular day.

Shortly thereafter, her mother's perilous and enigmatic history catches up with her, compelling her to escape. Andrea diligently works to connect the fragments of information that her mother concealed when she moved on from her past.

The following is the official synopsis as listed on Netflix:

"When an afternoon outing explodes into violence, a young woman's view of her mother is forever changed. Based on Karin Slaughter's best-selling novel."

Summary sourced from Netflix's official press site:

"In a sleepy Georgia town, a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura. Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family."

The thriller series Pieces of Her, starring Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, and Jessica Barden, is available to stream now on Netflix.

