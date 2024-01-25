Where was The Underdoggs shot? Filming locations of the Snoop Dogg starrer explored 

The Underdoggs is an upcoming sports comedy film that stars the legendary rapper Snoop Dogg in the lead role. Charles Stone III directed the film; he is known for other comedy films like Mr. 3000 and Drumline. The upcoming film follows the story of a fictional NFL player, Jaycen Jennings (Snoop Dogg), who agrees to coach a youth football team as part of his community service.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Jaycen "Two Js" Jennings is a washed-up ex-professional football star who has hit rock bottom. When Jaycen is sentenced to community service coaching an unruly pee-wee football team, he sees it as an opportunity to turn his life around."

The film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release, but Amazon MGM Studios decided on an Amazon Prime Video exclusive release for the film on January 26, 2024. This article explores the various locations where The Underdogg has been filmed, ahead of its release on Prime Video this Friday.

The Underdoggs has been primarily filmed across locations in Georgia and California

The upcoming film featuring Snoop Dogg was mainly shot across regions of Dunwoody, Georgia. The trailer of the film has many sequences that feature Dunwoody.

The film's primary shooting took place in and near the DeKalb County city of Dunwoody. In addition to its well-kept parks and facilities, Dunwoody is renowned for its bustling dining and shopping scenes. The city is a well-known business destination home to several corporate headquarters and office parks. Dunwoody offers its citizens a great quality of life, easy access to Atlanta (one of the largest cities in Georgia), and a charming suburban setting.

Another prominent location used for filming is a mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, located at 720 Heards Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. The extravagant mansion in Atlanta is the location used as Snoop Dogg's character, Jaycen's house. Several scenes have been filmed inside the mansion and around it.

The other prominent location for filming is Long Beach, California. Snoop Dogg is a native of Long Beach and often represents the area through his songs. It was no surprise that The Underdoggs would feature sequences filmed at Long Beach.

The coastal city of Long Beach is a scenic area. Some of the most noteworthy attractions in and around the area include The Aquarium of the Pacific, which displays marine life from the Pacific Ocean, and the Long Beach Museum of Art, which hosts contemporary and modern art exhibitions. There is also the Queen Mary, a historic ocean liner converted into a hotel and museum.

More about The Underdoggs

A still from the film (image via Amazon MGM Studios)

The Underdoggs, set to release on Amazon Prime Video, features Snoop Dogg in an unlikely role - a role model for children. However, in real life, the rapper runs a non-profit athletics organization that helps inner-city kids stay focused and instills values in them.

The upcoming film also features comedians like Mike Epps and Andrew Schulz in prominent roles. It also includes stars like Mixed-ish actress Tika Sumpter and comedian George Lopez.

Snoop Dogg is one of the primary producers of the film, along with Kenya Barris, Mychelle Deschamps, Jonathan Glickman, and Constance Schwartz-Morini. The filming started in Atlanta, Georgia, in September 2022 and will finally be released in January 2024.

Stay tuned for the premiere of The Underdoggs, as it will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 26, 2024.

