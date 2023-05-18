Has Nicole Young previously appeared on Selling Sunset? Meet the newcomer ahead of season 6 premiere

Selling Sunset is set to return to screens with a brand new season this week. The upcoming segment, season 6, will feature fan-favorite cast members and even new faces as they join the Oppenheim Group as real estate agents.

Fans might recognize one of the main cast members from this season because she has previously been on the show as a supporting cast member. Nicole Young has been a part of the brokerage since 2014 and was initially supposed to appear in season 1.

Tune in on Friday, May 19, at 3 am ET to watch the season premiere of Selling Sunset season 6 on Netflix.

Meet Nicole Young ahead of her appearance as a main cast member in Selling Sunset season 6

Nicole Young is one of the 10 cast members that will take part in the sixth season of the Netflix real estate show. She was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and moved to Los Angeles in 2007.

Before her time in Los Angeles, Nicole lived in Texas, where she attended Baylor University and studied marketing and public relations.

According to her Oppenheim Group bio, the upcoming cast member started her career as a marketing consultant when she was in her senior year of college. It added that out of her desire to tie the "common threads" of her educational and vocational backgrounds, she decided to switch to real estate and is a loyal and fierce advocate for her clients.

She is a member of the National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Beverly Hills/Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors, The XX Project, and The Los Angeles Cactus & Succulent Society.

Her bio further states that the Selling Sunset cast member is often described as an advocate for her clients, along with being an advisor and negotiator while making sales. It continues that she uses her marketing knowledge while selling houses and provides her clients with support.

It continued:

"Above all, she always has a meticulous, detail-oriented, and problem-solving mindset."

The upcoming cast member was supposed to be a part of the season 1 listing of realtors that appeared on the show. In a conversation with People in 2019, she elaborated on her decision to back out and said that she got "cold feet." She added that she wasn’t ready to expose her entire life, her clients, and her business to the entire world since she is "very protective" of the same.

While she may not have been a main cast member, Nicole Young has made several appearances on the show over the years. She was seen officiating Mary Fitzgerald’s wedding in season 2 and was also a part of Niko and Zelda’s birthday party.

Recently, she spoke to the publication once again about her appearance on Selling Sunset season 6 and said that it’s something that she can’t even “fathom” at the moment. She admitted to being afraid of being on the show but added that she is also excited.

She continued:

"It's felt like something that has been coming for so long that it almost feels a bit surreal that it's just a couple of days away. So I'm really excited to see what viewers think and how everyone takes it."

