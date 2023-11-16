Hasan Minhaj 2024 North American standup tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Hasan Minhaj 2024 Tour is scheduled to be held from January 12, 2024, to June 1, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour, titled Of With His Head 2024 tour, will be a follow-up to the comedian's ongoing 2023 tour, which is scheduled to end on December 17, 2023.

The comedian announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Cincinnati, and Portland, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page on November 15, 2023:

Presale for the tour will be available from November 16, 2023, and can be accessed with the code HASAN. General tickets will be available from November 17, 2024. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be accessed from the singer's official website or via Ticketmaster.

Hasan Minhaj 2024 tour dates

Hasan Minhaj embarked on his Off with His Head tour to back his third comedy special on September 22, 2023. The tour quickly became widely popular, resulting in a number of date extensions for the 2023 edition of the tour.

Now the comedian has announced an edition of the tour for 2024 to meet the still unabated demand for the tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Hasan Minhaj Off With His Head 2024 tour is given below:

January 12, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at The Chicago Theatre

January 19, 2024 – Sugar Land, Texas at Smart Financial Centre

January 20, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Winspear Opera House

January 26, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Miller Theater

February 2, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

February 9, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic

February 9, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic (second show)

February 16, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

February 23, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Meridian Hall

February 24, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Meridian Hall

March 6, 2024 – Eugene, Oregon at Hult Center for the Performing Arts

March 7, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

March 8, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre

March 15, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

March 21, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Andrew Jackson Hall – Tennessee Performing Arts Center

March 22, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Factory

March 24, 2024 – Champaign, Illinois at Virginia Theatre

March 29, 2024 – Sacramento, California at SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

April 4, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Majestic Theatre

April 5, 2024 – Austin, Texas at The Long Center for the Performing Arts

April 12, 2024 – New York City, New York at Radio City Music Hall

April 25, 2024 – South Bend, Indiana at Notre Dame Idea Week

April 26, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

April 27, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Clowes Memorial Hall

April 28, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Byham Theater

May 3, 2024 – Costa Mesa, California at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

May 4, 2024 – San Diego, California at San Diego Civic Theatre

May 16, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Knight Theatre

May 17, 2024 – Greenville, South Carolina at Peace Center

May 18, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Fox Theatre

May 31, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

June 1, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Hasan Minhaj is best known for his comedy show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, which ran from 2018 to 2020. The show won the Outstanding Motion Design award at the 2019 Emmy Awards as well as the Entertainment Award at the 2019 Peabody Awards.