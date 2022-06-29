Hasbulla Australia Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

The popular social media and internet sensation from Russia, Hasbulla Magomedov, has announced a set of tour dates for Australia. The tour is slated for select dates in late August and early September and will feature the social media star at iconic locations around Sydney and Melbourne. According to event organizers, he will have a series of interactive experiences with his fans.

The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Magomedov as saying:

“I come from a tiny town in Russia, so I am looking forward to experiencing a different culture. I also know there are kangaroos, and when I come to Australia, I would like to meet them and also visit iconic places like Bondi Beach.”

The tour will also feature Shaquille O’ Neal, who will be on the road separately and will likely be seen with "mini Khabib" for a day.

Chris Tamplin, the co-founder of The Hour Group, said:

“We will also be touring Shaquille O’Neal at the same time, so we will be bringing Shaq and Hasbulla together for one day only.”

Hasbulla Australia Tour 2022 Tickets

Tickets for the 19-year-old social media influencer's Australia Tour will be available via The Hour Group. Tickets will be available in the first release, second release, and final release categories. They will be available for $249, $299, and $349, respectively.

Tickets for the tour will be available on sale starting June 30, from 9 am AEST, via The Hour Group website.

Hasbulla Australia Tour 2022 dates and venues

August 29 (Monday) – Le Montage, Sydney

August 30 (Tuesday) – Le Montage, Sydney

August 31 (Wednesday) – Timberyard, Melbourne

September 1 (Thursday) – Timberyard, Melbourne

Highlighting the influencer's popularity, Chris Tamplin of The Hour Group said in a statement:

“We’ve brought the likes of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal out here, and yet we’ve never had a response like this. Hasbulla is quite unique, his personality is so infectious, and when he laughs, you can’t help but laugh along.”

Giving more details about the event, Tamplin said:

“We’re doing photo opportunities, meet and greets, and there will also be a question and answer element with fans, but not in a serious way.”

The event organizers noted that the star would not allow photographs with female guests because of his "personal and cultural beliefs."

In a statement, the organizers said:

“To our female guests, if you would like to attend the meet and greet with Hasbulla, you are welcome to do so, but please acknowledge the limitations of photography.”

They further added:

“We understand the disappointment this creates; however, we respectfully acknowledge the cultural and personal beliefs and have to accommodate his requests accordingly.”

More about the social media star

Often hailed as Mini Khabib after the now-retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Hasbulla can be seen fighting children in a friendly, non-harmful way in his videos.

The influencer started posting his antics on TikTok for fun in November 2020 but quickly became very popular. He is 19 years old but appears and sounds like a child because of a genetic disorder. The social media star, who has over 2 million followers on Instagram, aspires to become a theologian.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far