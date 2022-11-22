"Hasn't even been a month and you've already relegated it to digital?" Twitter shocked after Black Adam announces digital release date

Director Jaume Collet-Serra's latest DC entry, Black Adam, does not seem to be on an ideal trajectory. The film starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular superhero was far from satisfactory for most fans and critics, and now the film is all set to premiere digitally on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. This comes only a month after the film's premiere, causing a major uproar amongst fans.

Capturing how DC fans feel about the film, one Twitter user commented:

homerwithadurag @lemonworld11 @blackadammovie Hasn't even been a month and you've already relegated it to digital?? 🤣🤣 @blackadammovie Hasn't even been a month and you've already relegated it to digital?? 🤣🤣

The film follows Teth Adam, a human who was bestowed with the powers of the gods. The synopsis for the film reads:

"In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed, and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now free, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone."

The film originally debuted on October 20, 2022. The rapid digital release has probed fans to question how quickly the film has been relegated to being a digital copy. Social media sites like Twitter are flooded with tweets after this declaration, leading to an intense discussion about the film.

Black Adam becomes the topic of discussion after rapid digital release

Black Adam hit digital stores on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, just 31 days after the film's release. It is no secret that the Dwayne Johnson film did not impress many people, especially after the hype built around it.

However, not everyone was negative about the decision, with many claiming it was the right way to go for the film. Many even felt no sense of surprise that Black Adam decided to follow this path.

Dylan G @JDG919 @lemonworld11 @blackadammovie Dude. This is happening with everything nowadays. Much better than waiting 5-6 months like pre pandemic. @lemonworld11 @blackadammovie Dude. This is happening with everything nowadays. Much better than waiting 5-6 months like pre pandemic.

Jacob 🌈 Charlie Puth stan era @JacobbTJ



#BlackAdam I can't wait until people jump on Dwayne Johnson for promoting Black Adam's digital release when like a week ago they were jumping on him for not promoting Black Adam enough. I can't wait until people jump on Dwayne Johnson for promoting Black Adam's digital release when like a week ago they were jumping on him for not promoting Black Adam enough. #BlackAdam https://t.co/sCIvZfGK5U

Some fans raised some valid points about the film's marketing as it failed to sustain itself in the theaters. One of the fans aptly commented that any average Dwayne Johnson film usually makes more money than a DC film featuring the actor. This is absolutely correct, as the ex-wrestler has delivered multiple times over the past few years, with his films being commercially, if not critically, successful.

Carlos The Prophet Digital @BobDigi69 Black adam on digital shows you WBD fumbled this release very badly. There's no way a movie featuring the rock with the DC brand should do less than what an average Rock movie does. Black adam on digital shows you WBD fumbled this release very badly. There's no way a movie featuring the rock with the DC brand should do less than what an average Rock movie does.

Other fans were meanwhile more concerned about the film's release on streaming platforms.

Black Adam is the eleventh film in the DC universe, made by the comic giants to expand the universe like that of Marvel. This Dwyane Johnson film is directly connected to Shazam! (2019). There were also rumors of future crossovers.

The film was written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. The film also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan, beside Dwayne Johnson. Johnson previously said that his superhero would one day fight Superman or Batman, indicating a shared universe in the future.

The sequel to the film is allegedly already under production.

Poll : 0 votes