"Hate is never the answer": Addison Rae requests privacy as the Bryce Hall cheating scandal rages on

In response to rumors of a split with Bryce Hall split, Addison Rae posted an ominous message through her Instagram Story earlier this week.

In a message to her fans, she stated that she loves sharing her experiences, but it is too soon to share it with them regarding these rumors.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING: Addison Rae asks for privacy while she works on her relationship offline, adding that when she’s ready she will speak about everything going on. pic.twitter.com/qLBcSeuh8L — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 4, 2021

Related: Addison Rae cries when asked about Bryce Hall cheating scandal

She concluded by saying that she may tell her side of the story soon. Many fans now believe the breakup rumors are true.

A “we broke up” YouTube video for views coming soon, thumbnail of her and Bryce looking sad 😢 — KG Productions (@KGProductions__) March 4, 2021

She should've never gotten involved with him anyway, he's nothing but trouble. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Black Lives Matter | ACAB (@Destiny_Wasson) March 4, 2021

After rumors spread that he had been cheating on Addison Rae during his recent trip to Las Vegas, Bryce Hall became the subject of fan anger. Leaked texts show that Bryce Hall may have cheated on Addison Rae twice. Bryce has denied the rumors.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Bryce asks paparazzi to stop bothering him when asked about rumors he cheated on Addison Rae. Addison was seen crying earlier today when asked about the allegations by paparazzi. pic.twitter.com/eHxjOvSHKo — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 3, 2021

Taking to Twitter on March 1st, Bryce made this statement:

Advertisement

"I did not cheat on Addison."

This did very little to quell rumors of his infidelity. The tweet blew up with people calling him a liar.

Bryce Hall's assertions that things are okay between him and Addison Rae seem dubious because Addison Rae's Instagram post doesn't allude to the same. Addison Rae has not confirmed or denied that Bryce Hall's statements are true.

Related: "I didn't cheat on Addison": Twitter divided over Bryce Hall's alleged Vegas cheating scandal

Addison Rae alludes to talking more about her issues with Bryce Hall later

Part of Addison Rae's post reads:

“When and if I want to share, I will make that decision.”

It's clear that Addison Rae isn’t closing the door completely on opening up about the situation. She is merely stating that she won't talk about it now cause the time isn't right.

Y’all I’m confused did Bryce cheat it not — Nikki Phillippi (@PhillippiNikki) March 3, 2021

Addison Rae has always been open with her viewers, whether it be good news or bad news. Fans should be understanding and trust her judgement till more information is revealed.

Related: Is Bryce Hall cheating on Addison Rae? Viral video leaves fans concerned