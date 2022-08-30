Hatebreed '20 Years of Perseverance' 2022 Tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

American metalcore band Hatebreed have announced additional tour dates scheduled for this October. The band is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their second studio album, Perseverance. They will be backed by metalcore bands including Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish for all shows. Also supporting the band on the first leg of the tour is death metal band Gatecreeper. They will also be supported by metalcore veterans Bleeding Through for the last tour dates.

Vocalist Jamey Jasta said in a statement:

"I can't believe it's been 20 years since the Perseverance album hit. We're overdue for a headline tour so these shows will be ones for the ages. Show up early and support the great lineup of sick bands!"

The '20 Years of Perseverance' Tour will kick off on October 25 in Elmira, New York and will run through November 20 in San Diego. The tour will wrap up on November 20 in San Diego, California. Additional tour dates include Elmira, New York; Huntington, New York; Hartford; Harrisburg; Flint; Lexington; Fort Wayne; San Antonio; and Colorado Springs.

Tickets for the show will be available starting August 31 with the venue's presale password, Pulse. Tickets will go on general sale on September 1 via Ticketmaster at 10 am PST.

Hatebreed ‘20 Years of Perseverance’ 2022 Dates

October 25 -- Elmira, NY at The L*

October 26 -- Huntington, NY at The Paramount*

October 27 -- Virginia Beach, VA at Elevation 27*

October 28 -- Hartford, CT at The Webster*

October 29 -- Harrisburg, PA at HMAC*

October 30 -- Cleveland, OH at Agora Theatre*

October 31 -- Flint, MI at Machine Shop

November 2 -- Lexington, KY at Manchester Music Hall*

November 3 -- Fort Wayne, IN at Piere's Entertainment Center*

November 4 -- Sauget, IL at Pop's*

November 5 -- Oklahoma City, OK at Diamond Ballroom*

November 7 -- Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall*

November 8 -- San Antonio, TX at Vibes Event Center*

November 9 -- Lubbock, TX at Jakes Sports Café*

November 10 -- Albuquerque, NM at El Rey Theater*

November 11 -- Colorado Springs, CO at The Black Sheep

November 12 -- Grand Junction, CO at Mesa Theater*

November 14 -- Portland, OR at Roseland Theater*

November 15 -- Seattle, WA at The Showbox*

November 17 -- San Francisco, CA at The Regency Ballroom**

November 18 -- Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl&

November 19 -- Anaheim, CA at House of Blues**

November 20 -- San Diego, CA at House of Blues**

*No Bleeding Through

**No Gatecreeper

& Supporting Ghost Inside

More about Hatebreed

Hatebreed is a metalcore band which formed in 1994. The band released their debut album, Satisfaction is the Death of Desire, in 1997, which rose to immense popularity. In 2002, the band signed to Universal Records and released Perseverance. The band is often described as a metalcore, hardcore punk, and beatdown hardcore band.

Hatebreed combines elements of hardcore and heavy metal. In 2004, Hatebreed was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance at the 47th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles for their song Live for This. The song appeared on their album The Rise of Brutality. The band’s current lineup includes lead vocalist Jamey Jasta, bassist Chris Beattie, drummer Matt Byrne, rhythm guitarist Frank Novinek, and lead guitarist Wayne Lozniak.

