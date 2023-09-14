Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's new drama film, Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major, is all set to premiere on the channel on Saturday, September 22, 2023. The movie tells the story of a young woman who shockingly discovers that a ghost is haunting her house. She then decides to help the ghost solve a mystery, hoping he'll leave once he finds peace.

Here's Hallmark's official synopsis of the film:

''A new teacher at an Irish prep school is shocked to find a ghost haunting her house. She decides to help solve his murder in the hopes that it will allow him to move on.''

Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major stars Tamera Mowry-Housley in the lead role, along with many other actors portraying important supporting characters. Arthur Vandalay serves as the writer of the film.

Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major cast list: Who stars in the new Hallmark movie?

1) Tamera Mowry-Housley as Gethsemane Brown

Tamera Mowry-Housley essays the lead role of Gethsemane Brown in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major. Gethsemane is a teacher at an Irish prep school whose life takes a dramatic turn after she finds out that her house is haunted by a ghost, whom she decides to help in the hopes that he'll leave once he solves his mystery.

Brown's character is the protagonist of the film, and the story is told from her point of view. It'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored in the film.

Tamera looks impressive in the preview, and viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the movie. Her other notable acting credits include Dream Moms, The Santa Stakeout, and Christmas Comes Twice, to name a few.

2) Risteard Cooper as Eamon McCarthy

Ristead Cooper stars as Eamon McCarthy in this new comedy-drama movie. Eamon McCarthy is the ghost haunting Gethsemane's house as he looks to solve a mystery.

Cooper is seen in a hilarious scene with Tamera in the film's preview, which shows the two leading actors in fine form. It's a comic scene wherein Cooper's character introduces himself to a panic-stricken Gethsemane.

Cooper elevates the film to new heights with his unique style of humor and charisma. He's a noted comedian and actor who's previously appeared in Too Close, Extra Ordinary, and Acceptable Risk, among many more.

3) Marco Grazzini as Griff

Marco Grazzini essays the lead character of Griff in Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major. More details pertaining to his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but he's set to play a pivotal role in the story.

Viewers might recognize Grazzini from Hearts in the Game, Right in Front of Me, Designing Christmas, Lonestar Christmas, Virgin River, A Taste of Summer, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned names, the film also features many actors in key supporting roles. These include:

Adam Fergus as Inspector O'Reilly

Julie Lamberton as Siobhan

Darragh O'Toole as Billy

Don't forget to watch Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Saturday, September 22, 2023.