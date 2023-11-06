"Have to commend him for ending it”: Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay's take on Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's split

Reality TV is buzzing about Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's breakup, which occurred on September 11, 2023. Several reality TV celebrities have shared their thoughts on the issue, including Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, who commended Carl for ending the relationship. On her latest episode of Scheananigans podcast, Shay said:

"I don’t know the full story on what happened with Carl and Lindsay. I have spoken to both of them and I have gotten bits and pieces. I will be seeing both of them at BravoCon. Obviously, breaking off an engagement is never easy. It isn’t going to be pretty or fun. It is not a situation anybody wants to be in. But I haven’t seen Carl speaking negatively about Lindsay.”

She also commended Carl for ending the relationship before tying the knot:

“I have seen him just being quiet and letting people trash him. He has been keeping a low profile and staying out of it. I have to commend him for ending it if he didn’t feel it was right before going down the aisle. My heart goes out to Lindsay and Carl, because I know they are both hurting in this. I can’t imagine how Lindsay is feeling after the breakup. They were a few months out from a destination wedding and he calls it off.”

Initially, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard didn't talk much about the breakup or why it happened, but recently, Lindsay revealed that the breakup was caused by some "arguments." She added that she did not think it was worth ending their relationship over minor disagreements.

According to Scheana Shay, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's separation is for the "best"

As the podcast continued, Scheana Shay explained that this decision where Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard came to the point of ending the relationship was actually "the best thing for both."

“They can both live a happy life after the hurt passes. Sending them both love, but I am not taking sides in this one because I don’t know the full story yet,” she added.

During an interview with US Weekly, Lindsay Hubbard shared many shocking details and insights about the breakup, how humiliating it was for her to go through the drama after canceling the wedding, and how her female friends supported her.

"Every couple has normal arguments, but nothing that would’ve been so drastic as to break up. It was literally the last two weeks of summer that his demeanor and tone changed. There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused. It was absolutely humiliating,” she said.

Furthermore, Summer House cast member Lindsay Hubbard said:

“But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

A recent interview Carl Radke gave to E! News revealed that he is "doing okay" and is going through things that are "difficult," especially since the couple has been together for so many years.

Additionally, Vanderpump Rule season 11 is expected to premiere in 2024, while Summer House season 7 can be seen on Bravo.