Have Evelyn Lozada and Fiancé LaVon Lewis from Queens Court broken up? Details explored

Evelyn Lozada and LaVon Lewis, who captured hearts on the Peacock reality series Queens Court, have officially called off their engagement. Lozada, who got engaged to LaVon Lewis during the show's first season finale, confirmed their split in an interview with US Weekly on October 19, 2023. In it, they acknowledged that they are "two different people, good people, but different," and mutually agreed to remain friends.

The breakup comes amid challenges like geographical distance, with Evelyn based in Los Angeles and LaVon in Atlanta, and personal differences that include their diverse backgrounds. Evelyn hails from the Bronx, New York, while LaVon is from Alabama.

The split has also been influenced by Evelyn's past experiences, including a brief marriage to NFL player Chad "OchoCino" Johnson, which has left her anxious about tying the knot again.

Queens court couple Evelyn Lozada and LaVon Lewis confirm split

Queens Court Evelyn Lozada gave a statement to US Weekly confirming her breakup with LaVon Lewis. In her own words,

"Things went so fast. Six months later we were engaged, and I just felt a little bit of a disconnect."

This statement sets the tone for their amicable separation and reflects the maturity with which both are handling the situation.

Geographical distance played a significant role in the couple's decision to part ways. Evelyn resides in Los Angeles, while LaVon calls Atlanta home. The miles between them became a hurdle too high to jump. Evelyn openly discussed this challenge, stating that the distance was "really, really difficult."

The couple got engaged just six months after meeting on Queens Court. Evelyn felt a "disconnect" as things moved quickly, making her question the solidity of their bond. Personal differences also contributed to the breakup. Evelyn is a Bronx native, and LaVon hails from Alabama. These diverse backgrounds led to a feeling of being "from two different places," as Evelyn put it.

The role of Queens Court in their relationship cannot be overlooked. The reality show provided a platform for their love story but also posed challenges. The limited time spent with contestants made it hard for the couple to get to know each other deeply. Evelyn mentioned that things were moving too fast on the show, and despite efforts to spend time together, the pace became a concern.

Evelyn's previous marriage to NFL player Chad "OchoCino" Johnson in 2012 also cast a shadow over her relationship with LaVon. She was married for just 42 days before filing for divorce, an experience that left her with "deep-rooted" anxiety about getting married again. This anxiety resurfaced during her engagement to LaVon, affecting her emotional well-being and contributing to the couple's decision to break up.

The breakup is set to feature prominently in the new season of Basketball Wives. Evelyn returned to the show after a two-year hiatus and is expected to discuss the end of her engagement in upcoming episodes. She already had an emotional moment with Shaunie O'Neal, a fellow cast member, which she described as the "beginning of the end" of her relationship with LaVon.

LaVon Lewis was initially skeptical about finding love on a reality show, he was open to the experience and even called Evelyn "the most amazing woman" he's met. Despite his initial doubts about the reality TV dating process, he was willing to embrace the adventure, a sentiment. However, the Queens Court couple ended in a breakup.