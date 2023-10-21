Why did Evelyn Lozada and LaVon Lewis break up? Basketball Wives star opens up on split

LaVon Lewis and Evelyn Lozada have recently separated after getting engaged in the finale of the first season of Queen Court, which airs on Peacock.

On October 19, 2023, Lozada appeared for an interview with Us Weekly, saying that she felt disconnected from Lewis. Evelyn addressed the distance between herself and Lewis and said:

"He has a son that is, I believe, in his first year of high school or going to high school."

Evelyn said that the distance was not so easy to handle, and she did not want to continue things like that. Evelyn was previously married to Chad Johnson from July to August 2012.

Evelyn Lozada explains the reason behind her separation from LaVon Lewis

Evelyn Lozada and LaVon Lewis' split has left all those in shock who witnessed their proposal live on screen. Speaking to People, Lozada said that she and Lewis were already planning for a happy future but realized that they were different from each other.

Evelyn added that she and LaVon could not spend more time with the rest of the contestants on Queens Court, which was another reason behind the separation.

"Everything's going fast. You're asking 1,000,001 questions when you're dating these different guys on the show, And we tried to spend as much as time as we could. He would travel here to L.A. at least once a month," she said.

The reality TV star addressed the situation she was going through after her previous marriage with Chad Johnson could not last long. She revealed that she and Johnson separated in only 42 days, and so she had doubts about getting married again.

"I feel like it's deep-rooted. I feel, like, definitely connected to that incident, that marriage, which I've done therapy for. But now, it's kind of like I'm digging this back up, the whole wedding. And that was hard," she continued.

Evelyn stated that she and Chad married in July 2012 and got divorced in August. Evelyn Lozada ended by saying that she was happy that she and LaVon would remain good friends. She stated that Lavon is a "great person," and he was not being negative about everything that happened.

Evelyn Lozada and LaVon Lewis got engaged in Queens Court

Evelyn Lozada and LaVon Lewis got engaged in the finale of the first season of Queens Court. While speaking to People at the time, Evelyn revealed that she did not know anything about the proposal before it happened, as LaVon was being very "sneaky."

Lewis later praised Lozada in another interview and said:

"Before the show started, I told my friends that I don't believe in the process. I came on the show thinking, 'They called me, this is a new adventure. It'll be fun. I'm a pretty private, introverted person, but why not do something new? You can't find love in this type of process? It's impossible?'"

The duo's separation will be featured in the ongoing season of Basketball Wives, which premiered on October 9, 2023. Meanwhile, Evelyn has also appeared in other reality shows like Ev and Ocho and Iyanla: Fix My Life.