Todd Chrisley, a former TV reality star known for his appearances on the show Chrisley Knows Best, faced a tumultuous turn of events when he was arrested on charges of financial fraud in November, 2022 and has been sentenced 12 years of imprisonment.

While awaiting trial, Todd claimed that his celebrity status made him a target for mistreatment in prison.

Before the arrest, Todd Chrisley was a well-known figure in the reality TV world, gaining fame through his family-centric show, which provided audiences with a glimpse into the lives of Todd, his wife Julie, and their children, as they navigated the challenges and humor of daily life.

In August 2019, Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie were indicted on multiple counts of financial fraud, including tax evasion and bank fraud.

The charges stemmed from allegations that they had orchestrated a complex scheme to hide their true income and wealth from tax authorities. The indictment suggested that the couple had defrauded the government of millions of dollars.

As the legal proceedings began, Todd and Julie faced the daunting prospect of a high-stakes trial. The 30-million-dollar fraud case attracted significant media attention, and the couple's reputation was at stake.

Todd Chrisley recently said that he is being harassed in prison for being famous

During his time in prison, Todd Chrisley made headlines again, but this time for a different reason. He alleged that his celebrity status led to severe mistreatment behind bars.

According to his lawyer, Todd faced harassment, threats, and intimidation from fellow inmates and even some prison staff who targeted him due to his fame. His lawyer Jay Surgent said:

“Someone was allowed to take a photo of him while he was sleeping, and this is a result of his celebrity status.”

Jay further said:

“Todd has no air conditioning, plumbing conditions are bad, there is mold and fungus everywhere, and again no one seems to care. Todd was making an application under the CARES Act ,which was purposely not processed administratively for himself as well as other inmates.”

Adding to Todd's grievances were claims that the prison authorities did not take his complaints seriously. His legal team argued that the prison failed to provide adequate protection and support, leaving Todd feeling vulnerable and unsafe throughout his confinement.

What was Todd Chrisley ’s $30 million fraud trial?

Todd Chrisley's trial was about allegations that they didn't pay their taxes properly and tricked bank to get money dishonestly. The total amount of money they were accused of mishandling was a whopping $30 million!

Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise Peters said that Chrisley and his wife Julie were accused of telling banks that they earned more money than they actually did.

This way, they could borrow a huge amount of money, totaling over $30 million. Peter told Insider:

“They made up documents and they lie through their teeth to get whatever they want, whenever they want it”

Meanwhile, Todd denied all these allegations and blamed it on his former employee who was fired in 2012. He said that a previous employee influenced another group of investigators at the U.S. Attorney's office.

The former employee convinced them to reopen the case against him and his wife and also made a deal to protect himself from being prosecuted for his own crimes. As a result, charges were brought against him and his wife, Todd said in a statement.