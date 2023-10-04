Have Tamar Braxton and Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson from Queens Court broken up? Details explored

Jeremy 'JR' Robinson and Tamar Braxton, whose engagement made headlines during the March 16 episode of Queen's Court, have decided to separate and end their engagement.

A report by People magazine claims that Jeremy shared the news on his Instagram story on Monday. In his Instagram story, he stated the following:

“Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy and being a better person. What happened and why — that’s our private place. No. I never cheated. No, I wasn’t there when she was at her mother’s place when her car was burglarized. No. I never cared about fame.”

Jeremy 'JR' Robinson also mentioned:

“The truth is I was in an amazing place financially and mentally. I turned down Queens Court several times before I gave in. Ultimately, I fell in love and it did not end how I wanted it. So I want to heal. Tamar and I will always be friends and family for life.”

They were introduced to each other on Queens Court 2023, which premiered on television on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete were the hosts of the show's season 1.

The engagement of Tamar Braxton and Jeremy 'JR' Robinson was held at Queens Court

In the final episode of the dating show Queens Court 2023, Tamar Braxton and Jeremy 'JR' Robinson announced their engagement. The following were mentioned by Tamar Braxton to Jeremy 'JR' Robinson during the show:

"I knew I was different than my siblings. I prayed for somebody to understand me and not look at me and my flaws and just accept me for who I am. And then I met you. And then I saw every single that I ever prayed for as a child."

In addition, a source report in People magazine says the following about the couple's breakup and Tamar's decision to end the engagement:

"There’s been a lot of drama, but the hope is that the nail isn’t all the way in the coffin for them. She needs time. The ball is in her court. She’s in a good mental state and has a great village around her and supporting her through this."

The singer and television personality Tamar Braxton is well known among her fans for appearing on shows such as Braxton Family Values, Tamar & Vince, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, Dancing with the Stars, The Real, To Catch a Beautician, and many more.

As for Jeremy "JR" Robinson, he is a lawyer who was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia, where he owns a company called JR Law Group. Previously, Tamar Braxton was married to Darrell "Delite" Allamby in 2001, but after some disagreements, they separated and got divorced in 2003.

Also, Tamar Braxton was previously married to Vincent Herbert from 2008 to 2019 and shares a son named Logan with him. On the other hand, Jeremy 'JR' Robinson has five children. The couple had been planning a wedding following the news of their engagement, but it has been canceled.

Also, Queens Court season 2 is in the conversation currently, though Peacock hasn't confirmed the show's release date. Currently, season 1 is available on Peacock, but fans will have to wait for season 2.