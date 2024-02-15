Hazbin Hotel: Is Alastor from Cannibal Town? Fan theory explained

In the colorful and chaotic world of Hazbin Hotel, one character has captured the fascination of fans: Alastor, the enigmatic Radio Demon. One intriguing Reddit fan theory suggests that Alastor may hail from Cannibal Town, a macabre locale inhabited by, as the name implies, cannibals. However, the answer remains uncertain.

Alastor regularly visits Cannibal Town (which is a part of Pentagram City) because it makes him feel at home. Seven years before the series, Alastor had left Pentagram City. His next appearance is in the comic A Day In The After Life, where he is seen strolling through Cannibal Town.

So, it’s unknown if Alastor’s journey in Hell began from Cannibal Town.

Alastor's mysterious past

Alastor's past is shrouded in mystery, adding to the intrigue surrounding his origins. Born into a mixed-race Creole family in New Orleans, he lived as a radio host and serial killer.

Alastor's backstory reveals that he was a serial killer who met his demise in 1933 when he was mistaken for a deer and shot in the woods while in the act of either eating or burying one of his victims.

Upon his arrival in Hell, Alastor was initially perceived as just another sinner, and he was largely ignored by the other inhabitants. However, he swiftly proved himself to possess an unprecedented level of raw power, something previously unseen in a human soul.

Over time, Alastor gained notoriety for his abilities. At one point, Vox extended an offer for Alastor to join his faction. Alastor declined the offer, leading to a rivalry between the two Overlords.

Alastor's influence grew significantly when he defeated and nearly bested Vox in a confrontation seven years before the events of the series.

Following this, Alastor departed Pentagram City for seven years. During his time in Hell, he systematically overthrew long-standing Hell's overlords, showcasing his dominance and broadcasting his exploits on the radio, earning him the moniker ‘The Radio Demon’ among other denizens.

Alastor's association with Cannibal Town

Alastor's arrival at the Happy Hotel, later renamed Hazbin Hotel, marked a significant turning point in the series. While fan theories abound, the true origins of Alastor's journey in Hell, including whether it started from Cannibal Town, remain uncertain.

Fans point to several interesting clues that hint at Alastor's ties to Cannibal Town. His penchant for smiling, sharp teeth, and affinity for devouring deer evoke the cannibalistic ambiance of the town. His past intertwines with key figures in the Hazbin Hotel narrative.

Alastor's association with Mimzy, assistance to her in times of trouble, and a deal with Overlord Husk highlight the intricate web of relationships within Hell. Additionally, his familiarity with residents like Rosey and his seamless integration into the community suggest a deeper connection beyond mere acquaintance.

Despite his cryptic motives, Alastor offered his assistance to Charlie in her endeavor to rehabilitate sinners, albeit with a hint of amusement at the concept. As the series progresses, Alastor's role in shaping the fate of Hazbin Hotel and its inhabitants becomes increasingly intriguing.

About Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel is an adult animated series created by Vivienne Medrano. It is about Charlie, the princess of Hell, who opens a hotel to rehabilitate demons and reduce Hell's overpopulation.

The series began as a YouTube pilot in 2019 and is now available on A24 and Amazon Prime Video.

