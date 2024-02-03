All Overlords in Hazbin Hotel: Characteristics and background explained

Hazbin Hotel is an adult cartoon series made by Vivienne Medrano and streaming on Amazon Prime. In this made-up world, there's a bunch of strong demons who rule around different parts of Hell. These demons, called Overlords, each have their special areas.

They have characters like Alastor, Vox, and Valentino, who terrorize everyone and are looked up to. The Overlords gained their power through shady means and used it to build their empires in the world of Hell.

They have supernatural powers that make them extremely strong. Alastor has magic skills, and Vox has tech know-how. Hazbin Hotel fans can now get to know all about these Overlords and their lore.

A complete list of the Overlords in Hazbin Hotel

1) Alastor

He is the ruler of Hell (Image via Amazon Prime)

Characteristics: Alastor is a charming and charismatic guy who hides his sadistic side behind a polite and sophisticated façade. He's good at manipulating people and has wicked skills in dark magic.

Background: Back in the day, there was an infamous serial killer called "The Radio Demon." He was known for his heinous crimes. After he died, he somehow became the boss of Hell. Now, he runs the radio scene with his show and gets a kick out of messing with people's heads.

2) Vox

Characteristics: Vox is confident and full of himself, always showing off his tech skills to show he's better than everyone else. He knows a lot about modern technology and uses it to dominate the Hazbin Hotel.

Background: Vox, the CEO of Vogitek and ruler of Pentagram City, has made a ton of money and gained a lot of power by dominating the digital world. He loves being known as a tech genius and can't stand anyone who questions his control.

3) Valentino

Valentino represents excessive pleasure and a lack of mercy (Image via Amazon Prime)

Characteristics: Valentino oozes a vibe of indulgence and wildness, thoroughly enjoying the earthly delights. He has a reputation for being ruthless and delighting in causing pain, using his charisma to lure in unsuspecting individuals.

Background: Valentino, the owner of p*rn channels in Hell, has a lot of influence in the adult entertainment business. He gets a kick out of leading people astray with his twisted pleasures and enjoys seeing others suffer.

4) Velvette

Characteristics: Velvette has this super glamorous look going on, and she's also really smart. She knows how people at the Hazbin Hotel work and uses her charm to get what she wants.

Background: Velvette, being an influencer in Hell, has a massive following on social media. She uses her popularity at the Hazbin Hotel to boost herself and stay on top of Hell's social ladder.

5) Rosie

Rosie is mysterious and smart (Image via Amazon Prime)

Characteristics: Rosie is a mysterious person. Her motives are hard to figure out, making her seem enigmatic. She's really smart when it comes to business and has a calm and confident presence at the Hazbin Hotel.

Background: Rosie, the co-owner of Rosie's Emporium, pretty much rules over the Cannibal Colony and its people. No one knows where she came from or what drives her, which only makes her more intriguing.

6) Carmilla Carmine

Characteristics: Carmilla Carmine strikes fear into people's hearts with her brutal ways and passion for violence. She just naturally intimidates others and earns respect with sheer determination at the Hazbin Hotel.

Background: As the ruler of Hell's weapons industry, Carmilla keeps her power by being brutal and making people do what she wants. She doesn't tolerate any disagreement and will destroy anyone who tries to question her.

7) Missi Zilla

Characteristics: Missi Zilla is a powerful and intimidating dinosaur demon who is highly respected and feared by others due to her enormous size and strength. She is a prominent figure in the Pride Ring at the Hazbin Hotel.

Background: Missi Zilla is an influential and powerful Overlord in Hell, but not much is known about her background or how she gained her position. However, her presence as a recurring antagonist implies that she has been a dominant force within the demonic hierarchy for a long time.

Final thoughts

The Overlords are powerful rulers in Hell, with influence reaching beyond their fiery realms. They are central to the ongoing struggle for power in Hell. Their legacies are well-known in Hell's history, and as the story of the Hazbin Hotel unfolds, the Overlords' plans are revealed. Power is the most important currency in Hell, and those who possess it control the fate of those in Hell.