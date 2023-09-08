"He was afraid to be away": Teen Mom star Maci Bookout opens up about ex Ryan Edwards' Overdose

There was a lot of drama, revelations, and tears in the latest episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1, titled Unbreakable. This episode also revealed that Ryan, who wanted to be healthy and went to rehab, now wanted to leave rehab. As part of a conversation with Taylor McKinney, Maci Bookout McKinney shared that Ryan just called her and told her that he was "coming home early."

Maci noted that she didn't agree with Ryan's decision and didn't think that it was a good idea given the latter's "long history of substance abuse."

Apart from getting to know Ryan Edwards' overdose on drugs, Maci also spoke about Ryan, his health, and his wife Mackenzie with her friends.

"I think as far as the divorce and stuff, he was afraid to be away. I didn't necessarily agree with it. Then, when he came home, he goes to Bentley's baseball game on his own. Him and Taylor actually spoke to each other. It was good and Friday, he overdosed."

After getting engaged in December 2016, the couple got married in May 2017. However, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie decided to separate in February and file for divorce.

Episode 27 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Maci Bookout McKinney's reaction

Episode 27 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 was released on September 6, 2023, and the synopsis read:

“Ashley is left alone to care for Holly in Nevada when Bar learns he must serve two years of probation in California; Catelynn supports Tyler as he works on overcoming his childhood trauma; Leah and her daughters participate in a pride parade.”

During a personal confession on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Maci Bookout McKinney admitted that hearing the news of the overdose left her scared. She also spoke about how hard it is to break the news to her son Bentley about his father, Ryan Edwards.

She said that she found out that Ryan had overdosed and that was the first time that she was "genuinely scared."

"Having to have that conversation with Bentley and just seeing that... I know how I felt hearing it, but Ryan's not my dad. All of it is so hard," Maci said.

She added that Bentley felt "all of that times a million and he's a kid." Maci stated that the biggest thing was making sure that Bentley was priority but that as a mother, she "can't just get a bandaid."

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter cast member revealed to her friends that her son was worried and concerned when Ryan decided to go to rehab. She also shared how Bentley doesn't want Ryan to have to deal with this problem alone and wants to help.

She went on to emphasize how stressed Bentley was when his father left rehab early. However, once he started spending time with him and showing up to his games, Bentley felt okay about it. Maci Bookout McKinney said Bentley was "just angry" after the news of the overdose broke.

"The way things have been going the last four or five months and how good things were going, even in the midst of all this cr*p with his soon to be ex-wife ... I think Bentley is angry because he's like I used to be. Like, 'Man, do you realize how much potential you have?'," Maci said.

Fans can watch Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season one every Wednesday on MTV.