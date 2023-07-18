How has Ryan Edwards relationship changed with son Bentley? Teen Mom star Maci Bookout shares details

After more than a decade of struggles, arrests, and rehab stints, Ryan Edwards's relationship with his son Bentley seems to be taking a turn for the better. Maci Bookout, the famous Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star and Bentley's mother, recently shared some heartening insights into their current dynamic.

On Monday, July 17, 2023, Maci Bookout opened up about how Ryan Edwards's relationship has drastically changed with their son Bentley. The convicted father had been quite inconsistent with his communications with his son, however, during his time in jail the estranged father has been consistently communicating.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Macy shared,

"I think as crazy as it is, because he is in jail right now, he shows up and communicates with Bentley, I think, more consistently now than he ever has, which is mind-blowing."

Maci Bookout shares Ryan Edwards's relationship changed with their son Bentley after sentenced to 11 months in prison

Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout's journey as parents began when they were featured in the inaugural season of MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2009. Despite their young age, they welcomed their son Bentley into the world. However, their relationship didn't withstand the pressures, and they eventually went their separate ways.

For Ryan Edwards, life took a difficult turn as he faced a series of challenges, including substance abuse issues and several brushes with the law. As currently, he is serving an almost 12-month sentence for a harassment charge against his estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards.

Before this, he had been in jail since early April after being booked for simple possession of a controlled substance and a DUI after being found “unconscious and unresponsive” in the driver’s seat of his truck, per an arrest affidavit as revealed by Us.

Throughout the years, the co-parenting dynamic between Maci and Ryan has been far from smooth. Maci Bookout had to take on significant responsibilities in raising Bentley, especially during periods when Ryan's involvement was inconsistent. The strain in their relationship was evident, leading to arguments and disagreements over Bentley's upbringing.

Surprisingly, amidst a turbulent time for Ryan, his bond with Bentley seems to have undergone a positive transformation. Even while serving a nearly 12-month jail sentence due to a harassment charge, Ryan Edwards has become more present in Bentley's life than ever before.

In an interview with Us on July 11, she further added,

"It makes me feel good as the mom to just know that like, although Ryan made really bad decisions and is paying the consequences for them, I’m glad to see that that hasn’t stopped him from showing up or, like, calling and communicating because in the past that would’ve halted everything."

Maci Bookout's husband, Taylor McKinney, recognizes the history of inconsistency in Ryan's involvement with Bentley. As he admits to feeling skeptical about allowing Ryan back into their lives after years of turmoil, given the fact Maci issued a two-year restraining order against him after he allegedly threatened her in 2018. The order was also extended to Taylor and his two children with Maci.

However, Taylor now recognizes the importance of striking a balance between protecting Bentley and fostering a relationship with his biological father.

Now in the upcoming season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premiering with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, July 19, at 8 pm ET on MTV will play out how their co-parenting ultimately works out.