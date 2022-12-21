"Literally watched him grow"- Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans get emotional after seeing Bentley in the reunion episode 

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion part 1 aired on MTV this Tuesday, December 20, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Maci Bookout appeared in front of the cameras with her husband, Taylor, and 13-year-old son, Bentley. Bentley was born in October 2008, and fans first saw the "baby" on 16 and Pregnant season 1, which aired in 2009.

Now, the hosts were shocked to see Bentley so "tall and big." Dr. Drew asked him about his experience of growing up in front of the cameras and if the other students in the school discussed the show.

Bentley calmly replied that no one said anything to him in school, which was just a "normal" experience for him. He also said he had to be an example for his younger siblings. Maci has two kids with Taylor, a girl named Jayde and a boy named Maverick.

Bentley then shared his experience of going to therapy and feeling relaxed. Dr. Drew also asked him about the involvement of his father, Ryan, in his life, but Bentley revealed that he did not see his father often. Maci was engaged to Ryan for several years before breaking up and marrying Taylor in 2018.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans got emotional after seeing Bentley all grown up as he was the first Teen Mom franchise baby.

Tea ☕️ Vee @reality_tea_vee



#TeenMom such a full circle moment when bentley joins maci and taylor on the reunion stage. we’ve literally watched him grow up in front of our eyes… it’s wild. also these pregnancy hormones are making me emotional #TeenMom NextChapter #TeenMom NextChapterReunion such a full circle moment when bentley joins maci and taylor on the reunion stage. we’ve literally watched him grow up in front of our eyes… it’s wild. also these pregnancy hormones are making me emotional #TeenMom #TeenMomNextChapter #TeenMomNextChapterReunion

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans call out Dr. Drew for asking Bentley about his biological father

Ryan has never been involved in Bentley's life, and fans have seen the father ignore his son for many years. In 2018, he even sent threatening voice messages to Maci. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans were upset that Bentley was asked a question about his biological father during the reunion.

Teddisha Ashley ❤ @TeddishaAshley Asking Bentley about his dad was a bit much. Dr. Drew could've used his good inference skills & well.....Ryan has never been an active dad. #TeenMomNextChapter Asking Bentley about his dad was a bit much. Dr. Drew could've used his good inference skills & well.....Ryan has never been an active dad. #TeenMomNextChapter

Fans flooded Twitter with supportive messages for Bentley and were shocked to see how much he has grown.

I Talk Shit @talkthatshit49 #TeenMomNextChapter #teenmomreunion Bentley hasn't been on this stage since he was a baby!!! Crazy how big he's gotten Bentley hasn't been on this stage since he was a baby!!! Crazy how big he's gotten❤ #TeenMomNextChapter #teenmomreunion

Ashley @ashvalpo01 Awww @MaciBookout seeing Bentley tonight was so awesome he’s so handsome and is growing up to be such an amazing young man!! #TeenMomNextChapter Awww @MaciBookout seeing Bentley tonight was so awesome he’s so handsome and is growing up to be such an amazing young man!! #TeenMomNextChapter

Kay @reddressrebel I can’t believe Bentley is onstage. It’s been so long. I’m so damn old. #TeenMomNextChapter I can’t believe Bentley is onstage. It’s been so long. I’m so damn old. #TeenMomNextChapter https://t.co/pISxTEnDlL

𝕬𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖆 𝕷𝖞𝖓𝖓🦂 @manderrrrface #TeenMomNextChapter @TeenMomNextChap Im bawling watching Bentley walk onto the stage!! These kids are so grown. So happy for Maci #TeenMomFamilyReunion Im bawling watching Bentley walk onto the stage!! These kids are so grown. So happy for Maci #TeenMomFamilyReunion #TeenMomNextChapter @TeenMomNextChap

Kim @ndirishgold87 #TeenMomNextChapter Omg Bentley is so grown! Omg Bentley is so grown! 😭 #TeenMomNextChapter

Jaylyn Ligon @Jaybird_94 #TeenMomNextChapter Nothing makes me feel old than seeing Bentley right now Nothing makes me feel old than seeing Bentley right now 😩 #TeenMomNextChapter

Recap of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion part 1

MTV's description of the episode reads:

"Emotions run high when Briana declines to sit with the rest of the mums on stage; Jade and Sean are happier than ever; Cheyenne and Zach give an update on his court proceedings; Dr. Drew encourages Devoin to get help for his gambling addiction."

In the first part of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion, Briana refused to sit with Ashley and other cast members as she felt anxious. Briana got into a physical fight with Ashley weeks before shooting the reunion episode and was now unsure about her feelings.

Dr. Drew's co-host, Nessa Diab, was gifted a hamper as she recently became a mother. Other mothers shared some insightful advice with Nessa, a first-time mother. Devoin revealed that he was not in debt but had lost much of his income due to his gambling addiction. He refused to sit with Briana, the mother of his daughter.

Cheyenne revealed that people were treating Zach like a thief after he was arrested, but all he did, according to Cheyenne, was produce fake licenses. Jade said that her relationship with her mother, Christy, was improving. Christy also confessed that she is now refraining from using drugs.

The next part of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion will air on Saturday, December 31, at 8 pm ET.

