Why did Ryan Edwards break down in Teen Mom Family Reunion? MTV star apologizes to Maci Bookout for “hateful” behavior

Former Teen Mom cast member Ryan Edwards was recently spotted breaking down over his strained relationship with his 14-year-old son Bentley. Ryan has been involved in multiple legal battles over the past few years, including substance abuse, which led to him losing custody of his son.

On February 21, MTV aired the Teen Mom Family Reunion episode, in which Ryan admitted to Coach B that he had felt guilty for the past few years about not being more involved in his son's life. He said:

I mean, there was a lot of times I wasn’t there just to see him play ball, just putting myself first.

He also stated that his "vision for a healthy co-parenting relationship" was Maci letting him see Bentley as he had not spent much time alone with just his son. Maci was also seen crying after hearing about Ryan. She had previously admitted in a February 7 episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion that she was worn out from tolerating Ryan Edwards' behavior and enraged that Bentley was not receiving the treatment he deserved.

Edwards admitted that he missed "raising" Bentley and wanted to commit to showing up more for his son. Ryan’s mother, Jen, also got emotional after hearing her son’s heartfelt words.

Ryan Edwards apologized to Maci during his Teen Mom Family Reunion appearance

In a recent episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion, Ryan Edwards apologized to Maci for their previous fights, stating:

"I said some things that were hateful."

He and Jen had previously declined to appear on the show at Maci’s invitation but later changed their minds. In the reunion episode, Ryan was in tears, hoping that the two could work out an easy arrangement. After Ryan’s apology, Maci also admitted that she had said some "hurtful and disrespectful" things with "blatant disregard for your feelings."

She agreed to put in effort for understanding Ryan’s struggles and said:

“I ought to have treated you more humanely.”

Maci and Ryan together agreed to reestablish Bentley’s relationship with his father.

About Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout's complicated past

Ryan and Maci were first seen together in 2009’s 16 and Pregnant documentary on MTV. Maci gave birth to her son Bentley in 2008, when she was a junior in high school. The pair got engaged in 2009 but called it off quickly.

They soon began dating other people, and Maci felt that Ryan’s parents were more into co-parenting than Ryan himself. After Ryan went into multiple legal battles for his drug abuse, he threatened Maci and her then-husband McKinney due to which they had to get a restraining order. By 2018, Ryan had already had two arrests—the first for heroin possession and the second for a drug-related offense.

In 2021, McKinney and Ryan’s father fought each other over Bentley in front of the camera, which caused multiple people to get fired from the Teen Mom series. In 2023, Ryan posted private photos of his wife Mackenzie on Instagram, claiming she cheated. Ryan was then arrested on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance and harassment.

Ryan Edwards is currently in jail and it does not look like he made up for being an absent father to Bentley. On MTV's website, viewers may view him in episode 10 of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

