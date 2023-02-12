What does NSFW mean? Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards arrested amid Mackenzie Standifer drama

Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards was arrested on February 10 on charges of not following a protective order that was issued when it was found that he was cheating on his wife, Mackenzie Standifer. When police searched Edwards, they found drugs in his possession.

Before his arrest, the Hamilton County Sheriff asked him to leave the house near Harrison Bay State Park where he was staying. He also shared an NSFW picture the same day, where he charged Standifer for cheating on him. A picture was included in the post where Standifer was holding a leather jacket where her bare skin was visible. The caption stated:

“If you guys have never seen a spineless sl*t this is one. They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to. God what a joke. It’s sad really.”

Standifer filed a complaint on the same and claimed that Ryan Edwards also got in touch with her father Bob, something which was not permitted to Ryan. Following his arrest, the sheriff’s office mentioned in a press release that Edwards violated the Order of Protection by contacting Mackenzie’s father and telling him that he would take his things from Standifer's residence. The statement continued further to say:

“During the course of looking into the issue of breaking the Order of Protection, HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department. Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on February 8, 2023.”

Ups and downs in Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer’s relationship

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer started dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2017. They became the parents of four children. However, his addiction problems started to create distance between them.

In an Instagram post featuring the duo's picture, Ryan charged his wife with cheating. He wrote in the comments section:

“Take wife down off this I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others [sic] guys … tomorrow can’t get here fast enough. Don’t you know what happens when you lay with dogs? Wait, look at who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction – yeah, divorce is the right thing.”

While speaking to The US Sun, Edwards mentioned that he was wrong about his wife and that he did not want to be separated from her.

A source for Us revealed in 2018 that Mackenzie did not give any importance to Ryan’s addiction problems. The source mentioned at the time that she wanted to focus on the baby and expected that this would help her husband to become sober. The source added that Edwards denied the claims of addiction to Mackenzie and that the latter also believed him.

Ryan Edwards’ legal issues explored

Ryan Edwards has battled substance abuse for a long period and was arrested several times. The legal problems started with his arrest in 2017 on charges of heroin possession. He was later spotted falling asleep during the finale of Teen Mom in 2017.

He violated his probation in 2018 and was released on a $5,000 bond despite being arrested. His ex Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney applied for a protection order against Edwards and a restraining order was eventually issued.

He violated probation another time and was in prison for a week. A six-month probation was ordered for Edwards and random drug testing for the same period. He entered rehab in 2018 and returned home after 90 days.

Ryan was arrested in 2019 on charges of theft and heroin possession, and the latter stemmed from an existing warrant.

