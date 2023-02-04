Who was Melinda Dillon married to? All about her husband and children as A Christmas Story star dies aged 83

Well-known actress Melinda Dillon passed away on January 9 at the age of 83. The news was confirmed by the Neptune Society. Tis the Podcast's official Facebook page paid tribute to her by sharing a picture and writing:

“R.I.P. to Melinda Dillon, one of the most iconic #Christmas #movie moms of all time. She’ll live in our hearts and our minds forever, and it’s a small comfort we’ll get to be blessed with her presence for 24 hours straight every holiday season.”

Dillon’s cause of death has not yet been revealed and further details on her funeral remain unknown.

Melinda Dillon was married to Richard Libertini

Dillon tied the knot with Richard Libertini in 1963 and they were the parents of a son, Richard. The duo separated in 1978.

Libertini was also an actor and was known for his Broadway performances, alongside his appearances in various films and TV shows. He passed away from cancer on January 7, 2016.

He was mostly known for his appearance as Frank Walker in the 1985 comedy thriller film, Fletch. Directed by Michael Ritchie and written by Andrew Bergman, it received positive reviews from critics and grossed around $9 million at the box office. The film also featured Joe Don Baker, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Chevy Chase, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Tim Matheson.

Libertini then gained recognition for portraying Nosh in the action-thriller film, Sharky’s Machine, released in 1981. Apart from being a box office success, the film was nominated for a Golden Globe Award.

Libertini then appeared as the Godfather in the ABC sitcom, Soap, which aired for four seasons from September 13, 1977 to April 20, 1981. He appeared in various other films like Lady Liberty, Days of Heaven, Best Friends, Deal of the Century, All of Me, Big Trouble, Animal Behavior, and more.

Journey of Melinda Dillon in the entertainment industry

Melinda Dillon appeared in various films and TV shows (Image via Ron Gallela, Ltd./Getty Images)

Born on October 13, 1939, Melinda Dillon started her career on stage and made her film debut with a short film titled The Cry of Jazz. She then made her television debut with the CBS courtroom drama series, The Defenders, where she appeared for one episode.

Following her appearance on the CBS drama series East Side/West Side, she made her film debut with The April Fools in 1969. She continued to appear in various other films like Bound for Glory, Slap Shot, The Muppet Movie, Absence of Malice, Songwriter, Harry and the Hendersons, Captain America, Magnolia, and more.

Her last appearance was as Janet Jacobs in three episodes of the TNT medical drama series, Heartland. The show aired for only one season and had to be canceled following a negative response from critics and audiences.

Dillon gained recognition for her performances in TV shows like Bonanza, The Jeffersons, Sara, Freeman, Enigma, The Critical List, Transplant, Marriage Is Alive and Well, The Shadow Box, The Mississippi, The Twilight Zone, Shattered Spirits, and more.

