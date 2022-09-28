Who plays the mother in CBS crime-drama So Help Me Todd season 1? Cast list explored

So Help Me Todd, the much-awaited CBS family drama, is finally coming to the network this Thursday, September 29, 2022. Following the story of an interesting mother-son relationship, the drama series is the latest thing that everyone is talking about.

The series follows a talented but directionless P.I., the black sheep of the family, who begrudgingly agrees to work for his overbearing and successful attorney mother, who is reeling from her recent separation from her husband.

Cast list of So Help Me Todd explored

With the mother and son duo all set to embark on some hilarious and exciting adventures where their contrasting personalities play off against each other, let’s explore the cast list of the upcoming CBS series ahead of the premiere.

Marcia Gay Harden as Margaret

Harden is a critically acclaimed American actress who will star in the new CBS drama So Help Me Todd. Born in California, Marcia Gay Harden began her acting career by starring in television programs throughout 1980s. She landed her first film role in 1986, and made her breakthrough in Hollywood with the 1990 Coen brothers-directed Miller's Crossing.

Harden's role as Lee Krasner in the 2000 biographical film Pollock won her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and she received a second Academy Award nomination for her performance as Celeste Boyle in Mystic River (2003).

Marcia has appeared in a number of other films including The First Wives Club (1996), Flubber (1997), Space Cowboys (2000), Mona Lisa Smile (2003), and the Fifty Shades film trilogy. Her television credits include The Newsroom, Code Black, How to Get Away with Murder, and The Morning Show.

She was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards, one for her role as FBI Special Agent Dana Lewis in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and another for her performance as Janina Krzyżanowska in the television film The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler (2009).

Harden's latest role is playing Margaret, the overbearing and successful but estranged mother and attorney who pesters her son to work for her. Impressed with her son's skills, she asks him to join her firm.

Skylar Astin as Todd

Skylar Astin Lipstein is an American actor and singer who rose to fame as Jesse Swanson in the musical films Pitch Perfect (2012) and Pitch Perfect 2 (2015).

His film credits include Hamlet 2 (2008), Taking Woodstock (2009), Cavemen (2013), and 21 & Over (2013). He also played the role of Greg Serrano on the last season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. In So Help Me Todd Astin plays the other lead, Todd, a former private investigator with a revoked license who has begrudgingly agreed to help his mother.

Although mostly at odds with his mother, Todd's seluthing skills impress her, and she asks him to join her firm. Todd agrees to the proposition since it would mean getting his license back.

Other cast members

Apart from the two leads, So Help Me Todd features an ensemble cast that includes:

Inga Schlingmann as Susan Andrea Brooks as Kim Tristen J. Winger as Lyle Benjamin Wilkinson as D.A. Barrett

Catch So Help Me Todd coming up soon this September.

