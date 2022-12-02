"He'd make a great politician": Liver King apology video gets slammed online amid steroid use confession

Internet sensation Liver King recently took to his official YouTube channel to address the steroid usage allegations brought up against him. Many know the viral figure for his Nine Ancestral Living tenants, which also includes eating raw liver. However the façade was dropped and the influencer admitted to taking pharmaceuticals, but netizens were unimpressed with his apology.

On Thursday night, Liver King, whose real name is Brian Johnson was forced to address taking steroids after fellow content creator More Plates More Dates uploaded a video exposing Johnson for consuming $12,000 worth of pharmaceutical HGH per month.

In Johnson's apology video, he started off by saying that he wanted to “set the record straight.” He went on to admit to consuming steroids while being monitored by a “trained hormone clinician.” He added:

“While spreading the message, I’ve been on several podcasts and I’ve been asked if I’ve ever taken steroids. I’ve always said- ‘no. I don’t touch the stuff. I’ve never touched the stuff. Will never touch the stuff.’ That was a lie.”

Johnson then claimed that his Liver King brand was present to “spread a message.” He explained that he wished to bring awareness to the high suicide rates that are present around the world. He stressed that young men die by suicide after suffering from depression and “low motivation.”

He added:

“I made it my job to model, teach, and preach a simple elegant solution called ancestral living. The nine ancestral tenants so our people no longer have to suffer. So we can collectively express our highest and most dominant form. This is my fight. This is why I exist.”

The internet figure proceeded to announce that he would talk about his pharmaceutical usage at the correct time. He then apologized for hiding his steroid usage, and thanked his followers for their “support, the criticism, the love, the hate, and above all else, the loyalty.”

Internet users react to Liver King’s apology

Although many forgave Johnson for his steroid usage, many were disappointed with his apology. Netizens stated that they felt that Johnson was trying to justify his actions by speaking about male suicide rates. Some also stated that his apology seemed “narcissistic.”

Others wrote online that they did not feel like Johnson delivered an honest apology. They stated that Johnson was “confessing” simply after being caught lying.

Social media continued to crucify the internet figure for his actions. A few tweets read:

More Plates More Dates accuses Liver King of steroid usage

YouTuber Derek took to his channel and released a video titled- The Liver King Lie. In the hour-long video, he revealed that Johnson was taking steroids worth thousands of dollars per month and was also injecting himself thrice a month.

A few substances that Johnson allegedly used included IGF, CJC, Decca, Winstrol and Omnitrope among others.

In the video, Derek revealed that Johnson approached him in May 2021 in hopes of selling certain peptides he was experimenting with. In June of the same year, Derek claimed that he received an email from Johnson’s associate who asked him for advice on a certain HGH prescription that was being used by Johnson.

