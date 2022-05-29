“He was everything in the world to me”: Ray Liotta's fiancé Jacy Nittolo opens up about actor’s death

American actor Ray Liotta's fiance, Jacy Nittolo, opened up about the actor's death, who passed away in his sleep on May 26.

On May 28, Nittolo took to her Instagram handle to pay homage to the deceased actor by sharing a series of intimate pictures with him. Alongside the pictures, she wrote about the "truly magical" time she had with Ray.

"Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of."

Concluding the post, she wrote that he was the "most beautiful person inside and out," which she said was still an understatement.

Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep on May 26 while shooting for his forthcoming film Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. Reportedly, Jacy Nittolo was with him at the time of his death. He was 67.

Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo's relationship explored

The late Goodfellas actor and the former hairdresser made their relationship public in early 2020, following Liotta's performance in the highly praised film Marriage Story. After dinner in Malibu, California, where Nittolo resides, the couple was caught exchanging a passionate kiss.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in February 2020, where Marriage Story was nominated in numerous categories. A few months later, the Heartbreakers actor said that he proposed to his girlfriend during the Christmas season. Taking to his Instagram, he revealed:

“Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!”

Despite the fact that the early phases of their relationship occurred amid the coronavirus outbreak, Ray Liotta subsequently stated that the global health disaster helped enhance their passion. Speaking to People Magazine in 2021, he said:

“Luckily, I had met somebody, and it brought us really, really close, to the point now where I’m engaged. I’ve heard that there’s a lot of people whose relationship didn’t work out because they were with each other so much. But she’s just great.”

From 1997 to 2004, the Shades of Blue alum was married to Michelle Grace. Karsen Liotta, the former couple's daughter, was born in December 1998. Karsen has followed in her father's footsteps, appearing in films such as Hubie Halloween and Teenage Badass.

The Field of Dreams star subsequently said that Karsen was the one who connected him up with Jacy. Karsen met Nitollo at a party hosted by her son Chazz and decided to play matchmaker. In September 2021, while appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Liotta said,

“She said, ‘I want you to go out with my dad, I think you’d be perfect for my dad.'”

Ray Liotta further revealed that Jacy was initially opposed to having anything to do with actors, but soon changed her mind. The duo eventually started dating.

Jacy was previously married to Joey Nittolo. The couple has three kids, Dax, Chazz, and Joey, as well as a daughter, Jade.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava