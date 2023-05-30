''He flew really close to the sun'': Jeremy Strong opens up on devastating Succession finale

Succession season 4 has managed to absolutely break the internet with its thoroughly dramatic and heartbreaking finale. The show has been incredibly successful during its television run and has managed to garner worldwide appreciation for its first-of-a-kind premise and storyline. Naturally, fans are devastated as they bid farewell to the beloved series and its incredible characters, among whom is Jeremy Strong's character Kendall.

In one of the most unexpected endings in television history, the season finale of the show saw Kendall fail to become the new chief executive officer of Waystar Royco and secure his father Logan Roy's long-vacated post. While the character's storyline has always been aimed toward achieving the position of CEO of the company, fans were shocked by the eventual outcome.

However, what was even more surprising was that it was ultimately Sarah Snook's Shiv who did not vote for Kendall to become the new CEO simply because she didn't think he was good enough for the job. The sibling betrayal in the season finale came as a shock to the entire fandom, and Succession ended with Shiv's estranged husband Tom Wambsgans becoming the new CEO of Waystar Royco, an ending that no one saw coming.

While fans have pointed out that Kendall's right to the position was essentially a hereditary perk throughout the show, it didn't necessarily mean that he was the right person for the job. Kendall, throughout the show, has been portrayed as an angry and irritated character who's always throwing a 'childlike tantrum' and who has an explosive temper, and while the fandom is still divided over the show's ending, many have wondered what Jeremy Strong himself thought of the show's ending.

The Succession star spoke to Vanity Fair recently about Kendall's ending in the show and described that it was devastating for Kendall to have everything snatched away from him at the final stage of the battle, no less by his own sister Shiv. The star said:

"He flew really close to the sun, and he almost got there. And then the fall is complete. And Shiv—remember that moment in Of Mice and Men, where he loves these animals but he also has to hurt them? He crushes the thing that he loves. That scene in the, in the glass room after the vote—as an actor, it was unbearable. Because it's right there. And then [Shiv and Roman] have the power to end his life in a sentence."

While fans have mixed reviews about the show's ending, some fans on the internet have been vocal about wanting a season 5 of the show. The show's season 4 has been speculated as the last installment of the series since show creator Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker that season 4 is “pretty definitively the end.” In the behind the scenes look into Succession's last episode, Armstrong said:

“I don't think I'll be able to write anything as good as this again . . ."

Succession's Jeremy Strong opens up about bidding farewell to Kendall's character and staying in touch with the rest of the cast

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jeremy Strong opened up about finally being done with his widely popular character. The star had received accolades including the Primetime Emmy award and Golden Globe Award for his portrayal of the character in Succession. He gained a huge fanbase in the process, and now as it comes to an end, Strong said:

"It was hard for me to watch last night, what he goes through. When you're doing it, the whole world turns on it, and it matters more than anything in the world to me. But then when it's over, it's, it's like vapor. So I feel very detached from it. As an audience member, it feels like I'm watching someone else."

However, it isn't to say that the star was the only focal point of the show. The star shared the screen with some of the most incredibly talented star cast, as claimed by fans, that is not going to be forgotten anytime soon. Including names like Sarah Snook, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, and Alan Ruck, among many others, Succesion has managed to absolutely rule over television for the past four years.

In the Vanity Fair interview, Jeremy Strong revealed if he's kept in touch with any of the cast members since Succession ended. He said:

"I haven't really. We'll always have, having shared this experience. But the truth is, when you work on movies, you become very close to people and you share something very intimate, and then when it's done, you know, the circus kind of folds up its tents and leaves town, and you're kind of back to your life. I feel connected to everyone, but in a way, my involvement and my work finished on March 1st in Barbados."

More about Succession's synopsis

The official synopsis of Succession, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Although he has no plans to step aside as the head of Waystar Royco, the international media conglomerate controlled by his family, aging patriarch Logan Roy is contemplating what the future holds. He has lingered in the limelight longer than even he thought he would, and now family members want to run the company as they see fit."

It continues:

"Despite a best-laid succession plan, tempers flare over Logan's intentions. Kendall Roy, Logan's eldest son from his second marriage and a division president at the firm, is the heir apparent. As Kendall attempts to solidify his eventual takeover, he and the three other Roy children face a difficult choice as company control and family loyalties collide."

All episodes of Succession season 4 are now airing on HBO Max.

